Danielle Armstrong gives birth to baby girl

Danielle Armstrong gave birth to her daughter Orla Mae Edney yesterday (May 26), telling fans 'my world is now complete'.

Danielle Armstrong and partner Tommy Edney have announced the birth of their baby girl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The former TOWIE star announced the news on Instagram, sharing a selection of adorable snaps of her and fiance Tommy Edney cradling their newborn daughter in hospital.

Writing alongside the post, Danielle said : "My World Is Complete. Orla Mae Edney Born May 26th at 16:30pm Weighing A Healthy 8lbs11 #mybabygirl #daughter #myworld."

Celeb mates send their love

Celebrity mate Vicky Pattison was one of the first to congratulate Danielle and Tommy, writing: "She is beautiful Danielle!! Huge congratulations to you both! Name is stunning as well."

Fellow TOWIE stars Bobby Norris, Mario Falcone and Josh Wright all took to the site to send their love while Amber Dowding added: "Congratulations to you all darling. She finally made her appearance! Lots of love to you all she is perfect. Can't wait for a squeeze."

The new mum then took to Instagram stories to share a video of her breastfeeding her newborn daughter, hinting at how tough labour had been and calling all women who have children 'superheroes'.

The exhausted new mum uploaded a video of her breastfeeding her new daughter (Credit: Instagram)

What did Danielle say?

Danielle went on to tell fans how 'exhausted' she was, adding she felt like she'd been 'hit by a bus' but was just pleased her baby girl had finally arrived.

"She's currently on the boob," Danielle told fans.

"Orla kept us waiting.

"I'm not even going to talk about the labour, I'll save that for another day. She's here and that's all that matters."

Danielle went on: "I am exhausted. I think all women who have children are superheroes. And the midwives.

"I literally feel like I've been hit by a bus.

"I'm so pleased she's here, I feel like the happiest girl in the world."

Childhood sweethearts

Danielle and Tommy got engaged in March while on holiday in Dubai and have been excitedly waiting for the birth of their first child.

The couple were childhood sweethearts 22 years ago before going their separate ways and finally reuniting after Danielle admitted she had given up on love.

They announced they were having a baby girl in November by throwing a lavish gender reveal party attended by celebrity pals including Ferne McCann and Jess Wright.

