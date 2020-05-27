Jacqueline Jossa begs fans not to believe lies as her and the kids are 'hounded' by paparazzi

Rumours have begun circulating that Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne's 'split' is nothing more than a publicity stunt - and the I'm A Celeb fave has this morning come out to set the record straight.

Feeling the strain

Reports surfaced at the weekend that the couple's marriage was feeling the strain under lockdown causing Jacqueline to move out of the family home and decamp to her parents with her and Dan's two young daughters.

Jacqueline released a statement to say that she 'needed time' but her and Dan were 'working together and not against each other'.

Her representative also denied that Dan had been messaging other women.

Publicity stunt?

However, on Tuesday (May 26) the couple were pictured leaving their Kent home together with their daughters looking like they were headed on a family day out.

Jacqueline was holding two puppies while Dan carried their little girls to the car, stuffing a giant inflatable into the boot before the family headed out for the day.

Taking to Twitter, fans questioned whether or not the 'split' was just a publicity stunt.

One wrote: "Jacqueline Jossa insists she's NOT divorcing husband Dan Osborne. NOT UNTIL THE PRESS & PR HAVE BEEN PUT IN PLACE ALONG WITH A REALITY TV SHOW CALLED 'LET'S SPLIT UP AGAIN'."

Another added: "Anyone else sick of hearing about Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa splitting up? Lost count of how many times it’s happened.. split up, get back together, split up, get back together x50. IT'S BORING."

Cheating rumours

It was also reported that Gabby Allen's ex Myles Stephenson, who was in the jungle with Jacqueline, told her that the rumours suggesting something went on between Gabby and Dan were true.

At the weekend, Jacqueline shared on her Instagram stories: "I need some time. There is no split. No divorce.

"We are working together not against each other. Change your headlines please. Thanks".

Jacqueline has now responded to all the speculation.

She explained: "Morning all. This is a message for all of the amazing supporters who always show me so much love.

"I’ve been honest about my situation at the moment, and yes I’ve been staying at another house – a house my parents will eventually be moving into.

"I had really been struggling (haven’t we all?) lately and as I said yesterday, I’ve just needed some time and some breathing space.

"Yesterday I had five paparazzi outside my house all day, who then chased us in the car with the kids.

"It’s scary and it’s stressful – guys – last week was mental health awareness week.

"The stories about splits, divorce, third parties – it’s just not my real life. Don’t believe it.

"I’m going to enjoy the sunshine with my kids. Thanks to everyone who always stands by us and to all the hard working parents trying to get through this crazy time – and for those who don’t get it, just be kind.

"I will not be commenting any further."

