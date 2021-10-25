Halloween is all about putting together the outfit which will scare everyone the most – but it looks like Dani Dyer missed the memo as she made her baby son into the cutest Halloween pumpkin.

Posting on her Instagram page, Dani shared a pic of little Santiago dressed head-to-toe in an adorable orange outfit.

The tot, who was born in January, sported a cute orange pumpkin onesie with a smiley face on it and nailed Halloween instantly.

Dani paired the cute romper with some green and white striped socks.

And the adorable look was finished off with a diddy orange hat – complete with stalk.

What did Dani say about her little Halloween pumpkin?

She captioned the post: “Halloween week” with a pumpkin emoji.

Dani’s fans gushed over how gorgeous her 10-month old looked.

They all agreed that her little one was the cutest pumpkin they’d ever seen.

‘Aw he is just the cutest,’ cooed one smitten fan.

“This is so cute,” declared another.

“So cute,” agreed a third.

But the pressing question was where did she get Santiago’s spooky outfit from?

The answer is John Lewis’ Halloween collection, which features witches and monsters as well as the cute pumpkins.

Santi’s dad Sammy Kimmence is currently in prison (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What’s the latest with Santi’s dad?

Dani, whose dad is EastEnders star Danny Dyer, shares baby Santiago with Sammy Kimmence.

The Love Island alumni hooked up with Sammy after splitting from Jack Fincham.

Dani and Jack won the 2018 series of the popular ITV reality show.

The path of true love was not a smooth one for Dani and Sammy though and Sammy won’t be spending Halloween with his cute pumpkin of a son.

Sammy was jailed for three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to defrauding two pensioners out of almost £34,000.

Sammy was jailed for three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to defrauding two pensioners out of almost £34,000.