Dani Dyer has revealed the sweet name of her baby son after becoming a mum for the first time.

The Love Island winner announced the birth of her first child earlier this week.

She welcomed a baby boy and has now revealed her son’s name is Santiago.

Dani Dyer revealed the name of her son is Santiago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Dani Dyer say about the name of her baby son?

Dani announced her son’s name during the latest episode of the podcast she hosts with her dad, EastEnders star Danny Dyer.

Read more: Danny Dyer: EastEnders star celebrates becoming a grandfather

Actor Danny said: “So this episode is going to start a bit differently as we’ve got some massive news. It’s [expletive] huge.

“Because… I’m a Granddad! Yeah, Granddad Danny is what I’m now known as.

Danny expressed her excitement over becoming a granddad (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

“And Dani has sent a voice memo to update us, which I think is very, very lovely.”

New mum Dani said: “I honestly can’t believe it, he’s finally here, our little boy. I never thought I’d meet him. I felt like it was going on and on.

“But me and Sammy are so in love with him. He’s just so perfect and the feeling is just incredible, I can’t put into words how it feels.

“I know you’re all probably wondering what we’ve called him.

“There’s been a lot of assumptions going on, some are actually really funny to be fair, but his name is Santiago.”

Dani said her baby boy will be called ‘Santi’ for short (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

She added: “I know a lot of you are probably thinking ‘What?!’ but that is his name but we are going to be calling him Santi.

“I think it sounds nice on the birth certificate.”

It comes days after Dani announced the birth of her baby boy on Instagram.

Alongside photos of herself in hospital while holding the newborn, Dani said: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021.

“Weighing 7 pound..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Dani gushes over baby son

She added: “We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..

Read more: Danny Dyer reignites feud with Olly Murs with offensive remark about his music

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day.”

What do you think of Dani’s baby name choice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.