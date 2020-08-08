The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 8th August 2020
Dani Dyer turns EastEnders star dad Danny 'soppy' on her birthday

Their daddy/daughter bond really is something else

Pregnant Dani Dyer is today celebrating her 24th birthday – and her dad Danny is feeling very emotional about it.

Love Island star Dani, who is expecting her first child, has been spoiled with balloons, presents and cards.

But it appears a touching message from her EastEnders actor dad has put the biggest smile on her face.

Danny Dyer has gone "soppy" on daughter Dani's 24th birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Taking to Instagram, telly tough guy Danny wrote: "Happy Birthday my @danidyerxx I fell in love with you as soon as I clapped my eyes on you 24 years ago today.

"Just wanna remind you how beautiful, kind, creative, talented, generous, witty... and rare you are... because I know sometimes you forget... and you should never forget."

You make feeling soppy cool. Love you baby girl.

He added: "Oh and you make the best Chilli Con Carni I’ve ever tasted in my f***ing life... I wanna thank you for never letting me down.

"You make feeling soppy cool. Love you baby girl. Have the perfect day. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Dani replied: "Oh my papa 🐻 I love you so so much♥️♥️♥️ my best friend xxx."

View this post on Instagram

Chapter 24💖

A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on

Dani's 'daddy daughter bond'

Fans have gone wild for the sweet exchange, with one commenting: "What lovely words from your papa!"

Another added: "Wow his words 😍😍."

A third said: "Beautiful words. Daddy/daughter bond is the best. I have the same with mine 💖 Happy birthday Dani x."

Meanwhile, Dani has given fans a sneak peek at how her birthday is shaping up with several photographs.

In one, she posed in her pyjamas alongside a giant number 24, surrounded by pink and gold balloons.

Captioning the snap, Dani simply wrote: "Chapter 24💖."

Another shot showed her clutching a "Baby 2021 Kimmence" balloon on the night before her birthday.

She also posted a picture of herself to her Instagram Stories, showing off her bare tummy in a crop top.

Dani showed off her tum in a crop top on her birthday (Credit: Instagram)

Mum-to-be Dani

Last month, Dani revealed that she and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence are expecting their first child together.

Dani told her 3.3 million followers: "Little bubba can't believe you are going to be ours.

"Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful... 2021."

Several days later, Dani showed off her bump while sunbathing in a bright pink bikini.

View this post on Instagram

14 Weeks💖💙 I’ve really started noticing the changes in my body and I’m definitely embracing it. Apparently at this stage I’m supposed to feel ‘on top of the world’ which I really hope for as the first few months have been really hard😂 I’ve had loads of messages from people so thought I’d share my experience so far. And honestly your responses and little tips have been amazing I really feel like it is like a little community on here and I love it lol. I’ve been lucky with not being physically sick. But I’ve definately suffered with the nausea, always being tired but waking up at stupid times and horrendous migraines (I will definitely be trying out all the new things people have recommended me so Thankyou) I’ve had to say goodbye to salads and hello to anything that can go inside of a sandwich or a roll because for some reason a plain salad makes me GAG! All I want is carbs carbs carbs. At first I felt terrible I didn’t want to exercise or do anything I just wanted to lay on the sofa and sleep. But there is NOTHING wrong with that, I think I’ve learnt everyday I will feel different! Some days I’ll have energy some days I won’t even want to get out of my pyjamas and that’s totally ok. There’s always a lot of pressure on how you should feel but we are all different. I actually want to shout out to the women that write on netmums because they have got me through the worrying😂 I’ve honestly never ever been a hypochondriac until now. I have drove myself mad with worry over every single niggle or pain or if I have had a headache that lasted more than a day I have been on the phone to 111. But I am calming down now, you can’t help but worry the first few months as it really is the hardest because you want it all to be positive and ok. Wishing all my beautiful pregnant ladies a healthy and safe pregnancy. Thinking of you all💖👶💙

A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on

The star revealed that she had experienced nausea, headaches and exhaustion at the start but said she was beginning to feel better.

