Dani Dyer turns EastEnders star dad Danny 'soppy' on her birthday

Pregnant Dani Dyer is today celebrating her 24th birthday – and her dad Danny is feeling very emotional about it.

Love Island star Dani, who is expecting her first child, has been spoiled with balloons, presents and cards.

But it appears a touching message from her EastEnders actor dad has put the biggest smile on her face.

Danny Dyer has gone "soppy" on daughter Dani's 24th birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Taking to Instagram, telly tough guy Danny wrote: "Happy Birthday my @danidyerxx I fell in love with you as soon as I clapped my eyes on you 24 years ago today.

"Just wanna remind you how beautiful, kind, creative, talented, generous, witty... and rare you are... because I know sometimes you forget... and you should never forget."

You make feeling soppy cool. Love you baby girl.

He added: "Oh and you make the best Chilli Con Carni I’ve ever tasted in my f***ing life... I wanna thank you for never letting me down.

"You make feeling soppy cool. Love you baby girl. Have the perfect day. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Dani replied: "Oh my papa 🐻 I love you so so much♥️♥️♥️ my best friend xxx."

Dani's 'daddy daughter bond'

Fans have gone wild for the sweet exchange, with one commenting: "What lovely words from your papa!"

Another added: "Wow his words 😍😍."

A third said: "Beautiful words. Daddy/daughter bond is the best. I have the same with mine 💖 Happy birthday Dani x."

Meanwhile, Dani has given fans a sneak peek at how her birthday is shaping up with several photographs.

In one, she posed in her pyjamas alongside a giant number 24, surrounded by pink and gold balloons.

Captioning the snap, Dani simply wrote: "Chapter 24💖."

Another shot showed her clutching a "Baby 2021 Kimmence" balloon on the night before her birthday.

She also posted a picture of herself to her Instagram Stories, showing off her bare tummy in a crop top.

Dani showed off her tum in a crop top on her birthday (Credit: Instagram)

Mum-to-be Dani

Last month, Dani revealed that she and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence are expecting their first child together.

Dani told her 3.3 million followers: "Little bubba can't believe you are going to be ours.

"Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful... 2021."

Several days later, Dani showed off her bump while sunbathing in a bright pink bikini.

The star revealed that she had experienced nausea, headaches and exhaustion at the start but said she was beginning to feel better.

