James Martin delights fans by appearing on two channels at the same time

James Martin has delighted fans by turning up on two different TV channels at the same time.

The much-loved chef is a staple of Saturday morning telly.

He has his own show on ITV – Saturday Morning – and hosted the BBC's Saturday Kitchen for a decade.

However, even for some of his most dedicated fans, this may not be enough.

James Martin was joined by Marti Pellow on ITV (Credit: ITV)

And similar to how James likes to add extra butter to his recipes, TV schedulers have added extra James.

Earlier today (August 8) he appeared on BBC One and ITV simultaneously.

James is on BBC and ITV simultaneously!

Both programmes were repeats, but viewers loved to see the unlikely feat on their screens.

"James Martin is on BBC and ITV simultaneously!" one excited Twitter user observed.

Which James Martin is better? BBC1 James or ITV James? pic.twitter.com/EjWL3frQ8g — Ash Howard (@Ash_Howard) August 8, 2020

Another gave James the thumbs up as they tweeted to James about how he was taking over TV.

"@jamesmartinchef It’s the James Martin Saturday Morning," they wrote.

"You're on both BBC and ITV."

And someone else remarked: "Great to see you all over the box!"

James Martin is on TV a lot

However, someone else joked that having James on so much was typical of terrestrial TV.

"Council telly man!" they wrote.

"James is on BBC 1 and ITV at the same time!"

And another tweeter later complained how programming is so similar at that time of a weekend and dominated by food shows.

"Saturday morning TV is mental, cookery show after cookery show?!" they wrote in their post.

"James' programme ends and what comes on next? John and Lisa's cooking show ffs, turn the channel over to another cookery show!!

"WTF. Where's Tizwas and Swap Shop?"

"James has taken over the box!" said another.

Marti Pellow was among the guests to join James for his ITV show.

After quizzing Wet Wet Wet star Marti about his biggest performances – including at Glastonbury – it seemed like James might be keen on joining him on stage.

But after Marti indicated he'd be up for a duet, James sadly backed down on showing off his musical skills.

If he had accepted Marti's challenge to sing with him, James could have turned up to perform on even more TV shows...

What would they sing? 'James Martin Is All Around'?

