Dan Walker reignites feud with TV rival Piers Morgan with dig

Dan Walker has reignited his feud with Piers Morgan as he appeared to make a dig at his TV rival.

The BBC Breakfast host interviewed First Secretary of State Dominic Raab on today's show (May 11).

The cabinet minister was on the show to provide some clarity on Boris Johnson's first steps to reopening society amid the coronavirus crisis.

Dominic Raab was interviewed by Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Dr Hilary Jones criticises the government’s ‘confusing’ lockdown guidelines

In an address to the nation last night, the prime minister introduced the government's new "Stay Alert" slogan.

He encouraged people who work in construction and manufacturing to go back to their jobs - but to avoid public transport.

He also said we now have unlimited exercise and we're allowed to sit in parks as long as people remain socially distant.

However, the new plans have been met with criticism with many people calling the new guidelines "confusing".

GMB 'snubbed'

According to reports, cabinet ministers including Mr Raab are refusing to appear on Good Morning Britain, which Piers hosts with Susanna Reid.

Piers Morgan slammed government ministers for not appearing on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Following Mr Raab's interview on BBC Breakfast, Dan shared a message on Twitter and appeared to take a swipe at Piers.

What did he say?

He wrote: "Thanks for all your kind comments about our #BBCBreakfast interviews this morning.

"It is possible to challenge politicians & and ask difficult questions without...

"Shouting. Interrupting. Telling everyone you’re brilliant at holding them to account. Thanks for watching."

However, Piers hit back and slammed Dan's "softest touch political interviewing".

🤣🤣The reason they all go on your show Dan is because you’re known as the softest touch in world political interviewing... or as the Guardian called you recently ‘LaLa from the Telletubbies... most at home asking unthreatening lifestyle questions.’ https://t.co/jTfLU59YYU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 11, 2020

He responded: "The reason they all go on your show Dan is because you’re known as the softest touch in world political interviewing...

"Or as the Guardian called you recently 'LaLa from the Telletubbies... most at home asking unthreatening lifestyle questions.'"

Raab did every outlet apart from GMB. I wonder why?

Dan then tweeted Piers: "Morning. Raab did every outlet apart from GMB. I wonder why?

"I’ll make sure I watch some of your old stuff to get some tips on how to take no prisoners and not be a 'soft-touch.'"

Morning 👋🏻

Raab did every outlet apart from GMB. I wonder why 🤔

I’ll make sure I watch some of your old stuff to get some tips on how to take no prisoners and not be a ‘soft-touch’ 😳🙄😂 https://t.co/OxBaZYrjJ9 pic.twitter.com/5nsieDl76Q — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Piers interrupted GMB today so he could watch Dan's interview with Mr Raab.

Piers rants about Raab's BBC Breakfast interview

Watching it on his phone, Piers said: "He’s talking absolute gibberish. Now he’s getting serious. One sec…"

"So outside if you stay two metres apart you can now see family members – who knew?"

Susanna pointed out: "Boris Johnson didn’t say that in his address to the nation!"

Piers interrupted GMB today so he could watch Dan's interview with Mr Raab (Credit: ITV)

Piers addressed the camera: "I know you don’t want to come on and answer any supplementaries, my supplementary would be how many?

"How many family members can we see? Can we see the elderly who have been kept inside for their own protection?

"Can I go and see my parents if I stay two metres apart? We have a big garden we share in Sussex.

"We want to make sure that people can enjoy the outdoors more"

Dominic Raab MP attempts to clarify the updated #lockdown guidance in #England on #BBCBreakfast, in regards to meeting other people.

More here: https://t.co/XIP6ibiFmY pic.twitter.com/caykyWuoUu — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 11, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan brands Boris Johnson's lockdown address 'total waste of time'

"We need supplementaries because this is a complete shambles.

"No one’s got a clue about any of this and the fact you’re shuffling around this and not doing any interviews and want to answer the tough questions is pathetic."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.