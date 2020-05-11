Dr Hilary Jones criticises the government’s ‘confusing’ lockdown guidelines

Dr Hilary Jones has criticised the government's 'confusing' coronavirus advice on Good Morning Britain.

On Sunday evening (May 10), Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation to explain the first steps in their plans to reopen society after almost two months of lockdown.

During the address, he encouraged people who work in construction and manufacturing to go back to their jobs - but to avoid public transport.

Dr Hilary Jones confused by the new advice (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan brands Boris Johnson's lockdown address 'total waste of time'

He also said we now have unlimited exercise and we're allowed to sit in parks as long as people remain socially distant.

The new plans were discussed on Monday morning's GMB and Dr Hilary admitted he didn't think there was "much clarity at all".

What did Dr Hilary say?

He said: "I’m pretty confused, as much as you are, really.

"I didn’t find that there was a lot of clarity there at all. I still don’t know what he means by going back to work if you can’t work from home."

Boris Johnson revealed plans to reopen society amid the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

He continued: "Does he mean dentists? Does he mean opticians? Does he also mean cleaners?"

"That surprises me. That greatly surprises me.

I’m pretty confused, as much as you are, really.

"There are a lot of confusing messages here, there were questions that I wanted to ask for clarification, but it wasn’t forthcoming."

Meanwhile, host Piers Morgan shared his thoughts on the government's new plans.

He said: "I don't know where it leaves us and I don't understand the sequence of events here.

Piers slammed the government's plans (Credit: ITV)

"We got a load of his usual flim-flam, his bluster, his bellicose, fist-pumping rhetoric. But when it gets to the detail, I don't know where it leaves us."

"I can drive 100s of miles to sunbathe alongside complete strangers on a beach, maintaining 2m distance - but not see my parents? This is ridiculous."

He added: "I haven't seen two of my sons for 10 weeks. Am I allowed to go and see them, if I stay 2 metres away?"

Last night, the prime minister introduced a five-step alert level plan in the fight against COVID-19.

We have remained at four, but we will move now to three.

'If we're going to have slogans, they shouldn't need to be explained.'@piersmorgan, @susannareid100 and @DrHilaryJones discuss the confusion the government's new 'Stay alert, control the virus and save lives' has caused. pic.twitter.com/d6Sit8KQ9Q — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 11, 2020

Read more: Dr Hilary accuses Lorraine Kelly of ‘disgraceful flirting’ with Hollywood guest

The rate of infection will be monitored daily and further lifting of restrictions will be conditional upon this.

The Prime Minister said they will look at reopening some shops and schools from June, as long as the rate of infection is down.

Meanwhile, in July, some hospitality locations, such as restaurants, will be evaluated.

What do you think about the lockdown instructions? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.