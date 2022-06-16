Dame Deborah James recently enjoyed Ascot, but her health battle is making her experience bittersweet.

The campaigner and podcast host is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer.

This week she visited Ascot, something she didn’t think she would be able to do after being given just days to live.

Reflecting on the day, Deborah, who was recently made a Dame, took to Instagram to share her heartbreaking thoughts on coming to the end of her life.

She confessed that she feels in “limbo” due to not knowing when her final moments will arrive.

Deborah James made a confession on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Dame Deborah James makes tragic confession

“I find myself living in limbo-land. Not really knowing what the future holds and for how long,” she penned in a heartbreaking post.

“It’s a very stressful uncertain place to be. When I was discharged from hospital over a month ago I was given days, maybe a week to live.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly’s touching gesture for Deborah James following weight loss

“And I felt like it. But as we all know life doesn’t go according to plan, so I’m just grateful for whatever extra time, the powers that be have decided to grant me.”

She continued: “So despite the unnerving tears, I look at the sunshine, smile, and think, wow, life is a funny thing, isn’t it!! Better enjoy it!”

Her followers rushed to comment and share their positive affirmations.

Dame Deborah James is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer (Credit: ITV)

Read more: As Hairy Biker Dave Myers battles cancer, Si King makes frank admission about future

One replied: “This surely is the power of the mind Deborah. It’s an amazing thing and your positivity is carrying you forward.”

“As a hospice nurse, I can say, you are living because you keep living!” said a second fan.

Meanwhile, a third added: “I don’t know how you do it but I’m sure it’s cause you are and that you have such a positive appetite for life is why you are still here. May you keep making memories. One thing’s for sure you will certainly be remembered.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.