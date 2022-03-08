How The Witchfinder star Daisy May Cooper lost so much weight after her second child

Daisy May Cooper takes centre stage in The Wicthfinder, which starts tonight on BBC Two.

The series follows Tim Key’s failing witchfinder character who’s transporting a suspected witch, played by the iconic Daisy May Cooper, across 1640s East Anglia.

So who is the leading lady?

Here’s what we know about the hilarious comedy actress Daisy May Cooper.

Daisy May Cooper won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Daisy May Cooper?

Daisy May Cooper is a British actress known for co-creating and co-staring in the BBC mockumentary This Country.

The star plays the iconic character Kerry Mucklowe, who lives in rural Britain with her cousin Kurtan Mucklowe.

The show did so well that she even won a BAFTA TV Award in 2018 for Best Female Comedy Performance.

In 2019, the actress then went on to play the role of Peggotty in The Personal History of David Copperfield.

She also had a part in the HBO comedy Avenue 5.

Before her success in This Country, Daisy May Cooper had a few minor television roles.

She played a young mother in the ITV series Doc Martin and starred in the TV series The Wrong Man.

What is Daisy doing now?

Daisy May Cooper plays the lead role, Thomasine Gooch, in the latest BBC comedy The Witchfinder.

Thomasine Gooch is a suspected witch in the 1640s who’s transported across East Anglia to attend a witch trial.

In an interview with The British Comedy Guide, Daisy explains that she plays a rather unconventional character.

She said: “Thomasine is sort of street-smart but a bit thick.

“Because she’s so different and because she likes to drink, and she likes to arm wrestle and stuff in the tavern, and do all the stuff that I kind of do myself, people think that she might be a witch cause she’s not behaving how I suppose women should be behaving.”

So will she be able to change her fate or is her life in the hands of the failing witchfinder?

Find out tonight on BBC Two!

Is Daisy May Cooper married?

The Witchfinder star, Daisy May Cooper tied the knot with landscape gardener Will Weston in 2019.

The couple are parents to two children, Jack and Pip.

However, sadly, Daisy and Will split after three years of marriage in 2021.

How old is Daisy May Cooper?

Daisy May Cooper was born on August 1, 1986, which makes her 35 years old.

Daisy May Cooper co-created This Country with her brother Charlie Cooper (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Daisy May Cooper’s brother?

Daisy May Cooper co-created the BBC series This Country with her brother Charlie Cooper.

Charlie Cooper starred as her cousin in the show, he played the role of Kurtan Mucklowe.

Before their career took off, Charlie and Daisy were struggling actors who scraped a living as night cleaners.

In between jobs and auditions, the pair would write stories to keep themselves amused.

These creations then went on to become the smash hit This Country.

British actress Daisy May Cooper couldn’t even afford a McDonald’s before her BBC gig (Credit: Splash News)

How much is Daisy worth?

Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie struggled with money before her TV career took off.

She even claimed in an interview with Lorraine that she ‘couldn’t afford a McDonalds’.

However, since then the actress has done really well and amassed quite the sum of money.

According to Celebs Revealed, Daisy May Cooper is worth almost £4million.

Can Daisy May Cooper sing?

This Country isn’t Daisy’s only hit creation as the actress also has a talent for making hilarious songs.

In 2020, Daisy took the EastEnders theme tune and turned it into a funny and truthful song about the soap.

She shared the viral video on Instagram and captioned it: “Finally found out what the lyrics are to the Eastenders theme tune.”

The star also shared a musical tribute about the coronavirus, naming it Covid the musical.

“I’ve got a holiday booked in January, but I bet that’s now [Bleep] cancelled,” she sang.

“I can’t go to Poundland to look at the things, because of [Bleep] Covid.”

Does Daisy May Cooper have a parrot?

During Daisy’s appearance on Countdown in 2020, she brought out a special guest as her mascot and everyone was lost for words.

She said: “It’s my 63-year-old parrot called Claude.

“This is my actual parrot, he’s a little bit… he can say hello on his terms.”

Daisy May Cooper is a huge Swindon Town supporter (Credit: Splash News)

Does Daisy May Cooper really support Swindon Town?

Daisy May Cooper is a massive Swindon Town fan and isn’t afraid to show her passion for the team.

And by the sounds of it, the Swindon team are big fans of her too.

Swindon Town FC has even installed a statue of Daisy’s character on This country outside their stadium.

In 2020, the football team shared the big news on Twitter.

Alongside a photo of the statue they wrote: “We have a visitor. We have finally installed Kerry Mucklowe’s statue.”

The Witchfinder star Daisy May Cooper managed to lose weight on a keto diet (Credit: Splash News)

How did Daisy May Cooper lose weight?

Daisy May Cooper made everyone speechless after her impressive body transformation.

The star proudly took to Instagram to show off her slimmed bod in a before and after post.

In her caption she wrote: “Anyone else doing keto? My mate Sarah and my da suggested I give it a try and I’m shocked at how quickly weight is dropping off.

“Forgive the [Bleep] mirrors and grey bra and the fact I’m not standing in the same position so I look like a midget on the right…

“And don’t panic… I’m not going to promote any [Bleep] weight loss dvds or products. Pic on the right taken 1 Jan. Be grateful for any keto tips, only diet I’ve ever really enjoyed.”

However, the star was met with a huge backlash from her fans saying that she should take down her post.

This is because she referred to herself as a ‘midget’, which fans found offensive.

Daisy eventually apologised and took down the post.

She said: “I’m extremely sorry. Thank you so much to everyone who called me out on it. Love you all.”

Why does Daisy May Cooper call her child Buckbeak?

Many who follow the British actress on Instagram, knows that she refers to her daughter as Buckbeak a lot.

Daisy calls her daughter Buckbeak because of the famous box-office franchise Harry Potter.

However, the star has called her daughter Buckbeak so much that she’s convinced it’s her name.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “My husband and I always call Pip Buckbeak from Harry Potter and now she’s convinced it’s her actual name.”

Who was Daisy on Gogglebox with?

The British actress appeared on Celebrity Googlebox with her father Paul Cooper in 2020.

Despite being late additions, the pair quickly became the highlight of the show and fans couldn’t stop watching them.

Daisy and her father have a very close relationship and he even featured in This Country.

