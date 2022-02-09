Am I Being Unreasonable? with Daisy May Cooper – first look at new BBC comedy thriller

Am I Being Unreasonable? has been confirmed as the name for Daisy May Cooper’s new comedy thriller.

The BBC has released a first look at the exciting new project, while revealing new cast details and announcing that filming is now complete.

Here’s everything you could possibly want to know about it!

What is Am I Being Unreasonable? on BBC One all about?

Am I Being Unreasonable? with Daisy May Cooper tells the story of Nic, who is grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone and stuck in a depressing marriage.

One thing keeps her going – her son, Ollie.

But her world is shaken up when Jen arrives in town, delivering fun and laughter to her life.

Before long, through this “kindred spirit”, her dark secrets start to bubble up.

Who stars in Am I Being Unreasonable?

The six-part comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable? is written by Daisy May Cooper, who also stars in it.

Daisy May, 35, won a BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance for her work in the BBC Three series This Country.

And her appearance as Kerry Mucklowe not only marked her out as one to watch but also won her a legion of fans.

Elsewhere, Daisy May has appeared in US sci-fi comedy series Avenue 5 alongside Hugh Laurie and the movie The Personal History of David Copperfield.

With a slot on Taskmaster – as well as Gogglebox and Never Mind The Buzzcocks – already under her belt, Daisy May will also appear in the Steve Coogan-produced sitcom, The Witchfinder for BBC Two.

Daisy May will star as a foul-mouthed woman who is accused of being a witch in 17th century England-set period drama.

Playing Nic’s new BFF Jen is Selin Hizli.

The 35-year-old actress has appeared in shows such as the BBC’s Mum and Channel 4 thriller Deadwater Fell with David Tennant.

However, she’s perhaps best known for playing Margaret in ITV cosy crime series Grantchester in seasons two and three.

Also in the cast are W1A legend Jessica Hynes, Dustin Demri-Burns, Amanda Wilkin, David Fynn, Juliet Cowan, Ruben Catt and Karla Crome.

When does Am I Being Unreasonable? with Daisy May Cooper start?

So, a first-look photo is now out there, and we now know what the show will be about and who’s in it.

However, we do not know when it will be appear on the telly.

With so much information released we’re hoping to see this some time later this year.

The BBC assures us it will release the transmission date in “due course”.