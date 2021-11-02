Rachel Riley reveals she suffered a devastating miscarriage between her pregnancies

Countdown star Rachel Riley has opened up on suffering from a miscarriage between her two pregnancies.

The 35-year-old pregnant star is already a proud mum to daughter Maven with husband Pasha Kovalev.

But before sharing the news of her current pregnancy, Rachel and Pasha sadly lost a baby.

Countdown host Rachel Riley opens up on miscarriage

The couple had planned to have another child shortly after welcoming one-year-old Maven.

Speaking to OK!, Rachel explained: “At 35 I’m considered old biologically. I had a miscarriage between the two pregnancies, so you can’t count your chickens.

“Thankfully, I seem to get pregnant easily which I don’t take for granted.”

Meanwhile, Rachel also credited husband Pasha for helping her during her pregnancies.

“He’s such a good egg,” she gushed, adding: “He was a huge support when I was heavily pregnant.”

Rachel, who is 10 days overdue, first shared the news of her current pregnancy on social media.

The star shared a photo of herself on the Countdown set, as she cradled her bump.

Alongside the snap, Rachel added: “A special teatime teaser! And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her…

“And it’ll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave.”

Countdown rumours

Rachel’s latest interview follows shortly after she addressed rumours on the Countdown set.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has been at the centre of reports that she, Susie Dent and Anne Robinson don’t see eye-to-eye on things.

However, Rachel explained that the team simply hasn’t had a chance to bond.

She told the Press Association: “We used to be in the same room together but because of coronavirus everyone’s off separately having their make-up done so we don’t see each other as much.

“We’ve not really done much team bonding.”

Rachel added that after working with previous host Nick Hewer for a decade, it’s taking time for relationships to form.

The star continued: “Obviously, we had 10 years with Nick and we really knew each other. She [Anne] is a completely different character.”

