Countdown star Rachel Riley has admitted there hasn’t been much “team bonding” amid rumours of “tension” with Anne Robinson.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has been at the centre of reports that she, Susie Dent and Anne don’t see eye-to-eye on things.

Rachel and Susie have allegedly fallen out with Anne (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Rachel Riley say about Countdown and Anne Robinson?

Reports earlier this week claimed that Rachel and Countdown co-star Susie had sided together “against” 77-year-old Anne.

And now 35-year-old Rachel has broken her silence, saying that the team hasn’t had a chance to bond.

We’ve not really done much team bonding.

Read more: Countdown: Reports claim ‘tension’ exists between Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley

“We used to all be in the same room together but because of coronavirus everyone’s off separately having their make-up done so we don’t see each other as much,” Rachel told the Press Association.

“We’ve not really done much team bonding.”

There was a mixed reaction when Anne took over as host (Credit: Channel 4)

They had 10 years with Nick Hewer

Rachel added that after working with previous host Nick Hewer for a decade, it’s taking time for relationships to form.

And former Weakest Link star Anne only began her hosting job in June of this year.

“Obviously, we had 10 years with Nick and we really knew each other,” Rachel said. “She [Anne] is a completely different character.”

Why was there reported tension?

Rachel’s comments come after the Daily Mail reported that there was tension on-set between the presenting trio.

“Rachel and Susie don’t care much for Anne and her rather grand ways and things have become pretty uncomfortable,” a source said.

Read more: Countdown star Rachel Riley reveals pregnancy struggles in new bump snap

They went on to claim that Anne likes to do things “her way” and employs her own make-up artist and stylist.

The source also claimed that Anne has a nickname on-set: “Queen Anne.”

ED! has contacted reps for Rachel and Anne for comment.