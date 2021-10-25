Countdown stars Rachel Riley and Susie Dent have “tension” with new host Anne Robinson, reports claim.

The two show veterans are said to have banded together against 77-year-old Anne, who only began presenting the iconic words and numbers game earlier this year.

What is happening with Anne Robinson on Countdown?

According to the Daily Mail, there is an “awkward and uncomfortable atmosphere” between the three women on-set.

The source continued: “The tension between Rachel and Anne is being openly discussed. It is very much Rachel and Susie against Anne – a case of two camps.

“Rachel and Susie don’t care much for Anne and her rather grand ways and things have become pretty uncomfortable.

“Anne likes to do things her way, while Rachel doesn’t go along with how she operates. This has now led to little social interaction between them away from the cameras.”

She has the nickname “Queen Anne”

The report goes on to claim that former Weakest Link host Anne “doesn’t mix with anyone”.

Furthermore, it’s claimed that she brings in her own make-up artist and stylist on to the show.

Subsequently, she’s reportedly been given the nickname “Queen Anne”.

What did viewers make of Anne when she took over as host?

Anne became the first female host of the iconic quiz back in June.

She took over from Nick Hewer, who left the show after 10 years in the host’s chair.

When Anne made her debut, she divided viewers.

While some thought she was “awesome” some thought she was less than impressive.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Sorry I know it’s her first day but I’m struggling with Anne Robinson. It’s like watching a robot.”

Another said: “Anne might be okay on the Weakest Link, but this show will be her downfall.

“She looked totally uncomfortable in the chair just vacated by Nick Hewer.”