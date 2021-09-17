Countdown: Rachel Riley left open-mouthed as VERY rude word spelt out

Rachel Riley was left open-mouthed when a VERY rude word was spelt out on the Countdown board.

Over the years, rude words have inadvertently popped up on the show thanks to the random nature of the selections.

And now we can add another to the list.

Rachel began selecting the letters… (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Countdown with Rachel Riley?

Contestant Mike got to work by selecting a new round of letters in yesterday’s episode (Thursday September 16).

His first letter was a consonant (S), his second another consonant (L), and then he selected a vowel (U).

He continued with another consonant (T).

Mike spluttered, “sorry” when the word appeared and pregnant Rachel, 35, gave an audible gasp and pulled an “ah okaaaay then” face to camera.

Mike hastily moved on by selecting another vowel.

Rachel pulled an ‘oh ok then’ face (Credit: Channel 4)

Not very suitable

Those in the studio decided not to make a big thing of it and carried on as if nothing had happened.

“Good luck,” barked host Anne Robinson as she set off the timer.

Mike managed to get a seven from his completed set of letters, while opponent Ryan edged him with an eight.

He won the round with ‘suitable’.

We’re not sure whether the previous four-letter word before the rest of the letters were chosen was very suitable!

What happened in 2018?

Back in 2018, Rachel’s husband – Strictly pro dancer Pasha Kovalev – found another rude word while appearing on the show.

Sitting in Dictionary Corner with Susie Dent, host Nick Hewer asked Pasha if he had come up with any words.

He sheepishly said ‘bumhole’.

When Nick asked if it was in the dictionary, Susie replied: “Yes, but the only thing I would say, having looked it up in the big Oxford English Dictionary, is it has been in the dictionary since 1611.”

Meanwhile, Rachel took to Twitter and said: “Off the edit room floor!

“One day I’ll grow up not to laugh at this, but for now, it’s orrifically funny [cry-laugh emoji].”