The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 20th December 2019
News

Coleen Rooney’s son falls asleep while getting hair cut in adorable pic

He couldn't stay awake!

By Rebecca Carter

Coleen Rooney's youngest son Cass fell asleep as he got his haircut in an adorable photo.

The WAG shared the snap of her little boy to Instagram as he had a little trim.

The photo shows Cass, one, having his blonde locks cut as he dropped is head and shut his eyes.

View this post on Instagram

Thanks for the Christmas haircuts @cutthroatpete.....this little man couldn’t stay awake 🤣❤️✂️

A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on

Read more: Wayne and Coleen Rooney reportedly install escape tunnel at £20million Cheshire mansion

Coleen captioned the post: "Thanks for the Christmas haircuts @cutthroatpete... this little man couldn’t stay awake."

Fans gushed over the touching picture with one person commenting: "That’s is too cute."

This little man couldn’t stay awake.

Another wrote: "Awww, so adorable and cute."

A third added: "Oh my! Such a cutie."

It comes after it was reported that Coleen and her husband Wayne Rooney installed a new security system at their multi-million pound home in Cheshire.

View this post on Instagram

Breakfast with Santa 🎅🏼

A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on

The new system apparently includes an escape tunnel and the couple had builders create the passageway to be used in the event of an emergency.

The Sun reported that the space is also kitted out with a toilet, kitchen and provisions, as well as CCTV and internet access should they need it.

The couple live in their home with their four sons - Kai, 10, Klay, six, Kit, three, and Cass.

Last month, it was reported that Coleen's keen to try for baby number five as she felt it would help put the so-called Wagatha Christie drama behind her once and for all.

Over the summer, Coleen hit headlines after she accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of passing stories about her family to the papers – something Rebekah vehemently denied.

Coleen's reportedly keen to try for baby number five (Credit: Wenn)

Read more: Beaming Coleen Rooney shares cute snaps from festive day out with son Cass

A source told New! magazine: "It's no secret Coleen has wanted another baby and she feels as though a fifth child would turn the page and be a great way to start a new chapter.

"She sees this as the perfect solution. She loves being pregnant and feels that another baby would not only encourage Wayne to stay on the straight and narrow after all his boozy nights out, but it would also make people forget about the Wagatha Christie controversy."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Buckingham Palace issues statement as Prince Philip taken to hospital
Joe Swash reveals why he 'resented' Stacey Solomon after Rex was born
Kate Garraway accidentally shows husband Derek NAKED live on GMB after overlseeping and missing show
ITV announces Radzi Chinyanganya will replace Michael Barrymore on Dancing On Ice
Westlife fans offer condolences to Shane Filan as he reveals beloved mum has died
Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins and Laura Norton 'look like sisters' in latest pic