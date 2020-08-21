Coleen Rooney leaves fans gushing over adorable son Kit in his school uniform

Coleen Rooney has treated fans to a series of adorable snaps of son Kit as he prepares for school.

The WAG took to Instagram to document the moment the youngster tried on his school uniform for the first time.

In the snaps, the four-year-old is seen cheekily posing ahead of the new school year.

Coleen, 34, captioned the post: “Uniform try on 🏫 ❤️ .”

Fans gushed over little Kit in the comments section, with one writing: “Cuteness overload!! 💙💙 .”

A second said: “Aww he’s so adorable ❤️ He’s his dad’s double.”

Another added: “Bless him, lovely boy. He looks great x.”

Coleen Rooney has left fans gushing over adorable son Kit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen Rooney’s family holiday

The WAG and her boys are settling back into life at home after returning from Barbados.

The family jetted out to the Caribbean after travel restrictions lifted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as taking part in water sports, Coleen and husband Wayne also treated their sons to a day on board a luxury boat.

During the trip, the mum-of-four was forced to hit back at reports she was pregnant after being pictured in a bikini on the beach.

Coleen and husband Wayne share four sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen addressed the speculation on Twitter, insisting she’d just put on weight.

She said: “Having a great time on our favourite Island, so lucky and grateful to be here.

“A lot of local paparazzi on the beach as always (doesn’t stop us all having fun) seen some unflattering photos out. But no am not pregnant for them asking. I’ve just put weight on.”

Alongside the tweet, she included a picture of her enjoying a glass of wine with her mum Colette.

The WAG recently returned from Barbados with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen Rooney’s and Rebekah Vardy’s legal battle

Meanwhile, Coleen is currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

The pair’s friendship soured last year when Coleen claimed Rebekah’s Instagram account was used to sell stories about her – something which Rebekah has denied.

Despite numerous attempts to work through their issues, Rebekah is allegedly “determined to clear her name at any cost”.

Coleen later released a statement through her lawyers.

Coleen and Rebekah Vardy have been at loggerheads for months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the statement, Paul Lunt, of Brabners, wrote: “It is disappointing that Mrs Vardy has chosen to issue court proceedings.

“Coleen feels that the time and money involved could be put to better use; her offer to meet face to face still stands.

“Mrs Vardy’s decision to issue court proceedings does at least mean that Coleen’s evidence can be made public when the time is right.”

