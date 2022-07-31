After her landmark win, Coleen Rooney is reportedly not seeking any compensation from Rebekah Vardy after the Wagatha Christie trial concluded.

The report comes from Coleen Rooney’s lawyer, who claimed that his client ‘didn’t want any of this’ and ‘doesn’t want any compensation’ after her victory.

He also slammed the rumours of the case costing £3million, stating it was ‘a gross overestimate’.

Read more: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy to go head to head again with rival TV shows, according to reports

Rebekah Vardy lost her libel case against Coleen Rooney. (Credit: Cover Images)

Coleen Rooney ‘didn’t want any of this’

Coleen Rooney’s legal team have spoken out following the case concluding at the Royal Courts of Justice last week. Paul Lunt, a commercial litigation partner at Brabners who was hired by Coleen, spoke to BBC Radio 4 Today on Saturday July 30.

In his interview, he said: “Coleen hasn’t wanted this, she didn’t want any of this. She doesn’t want any compensation, retribution, she’s never wanted any of that.”

He added: “She just wanted the intrusion that she was seeing into her private life to stop, and that was her sole aim and her sole focus. She has no remaining objectives.

£3m is a gross overestimate

“Certainly she doesn’t have any need for compensation or demands or anything of that nature. She’s just glad that it’s over and she can get on with her life.”

Additionally, he also commented on the reported costs of the case which were previously rumoured to have hit £3 million. Lunt said: “£3m is a gross overestimate. It doesn’t represent those figures.”

Furthermore, he explained: “I can’t speak for what Mrs Rooney has spent on the case, I can only know what I know from my side of things. I do think there’s been an awful lot of over-exaggeration in the media commentary about what those costs are.”

He also added that Coleen never wanted the case to go to court, and had tried to resolve things with Rebekah Vardy.

He said: “This is something really that’s irked Coleen and to some extent me throughout really because as she said very publicly, this is a case that she never wanted to have.

“She never wanted it to go to a trial and we did try hard to settle it.”

Read more: Brits all make the same complaint as Coleen Rooney wins libel case

Coleen Rooney won in the Wagatha Christie trial against Rebekah Vardy. (Credit: Cover Images)

Coleen and Rebekah could go head to head with rival TV shows

The legal battle is over but now the WAG pair could be facing off again. This time it’s as news that separate documentaries telling their stories have reportedly been commissioned.

Coleen is said to have signed with Netflix, whilst Rebekah is reportedly in talks with the BBC.

According to The Sun, a film crew shadowed Coleen during the trial, which took place in May.

A source told the publication it will be “classy and speak from the heart.”

However, another report states Coleen has turned to Lorton films, the people behind her husband’s documentary, Rooney.

A friend of Coleen told The Mirror: “Coleen has remained quiet ever since that famous online post. But this could all change in what could be the TV event of the year.”

They claimed she would show all the evidence she had that Rebekah was behind the story leaks. She also wants the public to “make their own minds up.” She has also reportedly also allowed cameras into her home.

Read more: ‘Disappointed’ Rebekah Vardy issues plea following verdict as Coleen Rooney declares ‘I was right’

Rebekah Vardy and husband Jamie Vardy attend the Wagatha Christie trial. (Credit: Cover Images)

What has Rebekah Vardy said after the verdict?

After the court reached its decision, Rebekah Vardy issued an emotional statement.

She said: “I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached. It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just.

“I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding,” she continued.

She added: “The judge accepted that publication of Coleen’s post was not in the ‘public interest’ and she also rejected her claim that I was the ‘Secret Wag’.

“But as for the rest of her judgement, she got it wrong. This is something I cannot accept.”

Rebekah also explained that she, her family and her unborn child had been subjected to “vile abuse” after Coleen’s infamous Instagram post in 2019.

“As I explained in my evidence I, my family and even my unborn baby, were subjected to disgusting messages and vile abuse following Coleen’s post. These have continued even during the course of the trial.

“Please can the people who have been abusing me and my family now stop. The case is over,” she added.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.