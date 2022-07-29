Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s Wagatha Christie case finally has a verdict, but lots of Brits are making the same complaint over on Twitter.

The ordeal began after Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account was accused by Coleen Rooney of leaking fake stories about her in October 2019.

Rebekah denied the allegations and went ahead and sued Coleen for libel as a result.

However, in a ruling on Friday, Coleen came out victorious in the notorious libel case.

Following the verdict, countless Brits took to Twitter to lash out at the two wives.

Angry brits annoyed by Wagatha Christie case

Many felt frustrated that the case had managed to get so much attention in the first place – not to mention cost an absolute bomb.

“Two women with too much time and money on their hands,” ranted one person.

A second tweeted: “The attention seeking and sense of entitlement is laughable.”

“File under more money than sense,” complained a third.

A fourth tweeted: “Costs of an estimated £2.3 million. People can’t afford to eat. First world problems.”

While a fifth ranted: “Wealthy footballer’s wife sues another wealthy footballer’s wife.”

“She loses. Lawyers win as both are said to have spent over £1million on legal fees. Think what local food banks and debt charities could have done with that money #wagathachristie,” said another, as Vardy was dealt a second blow by onlookers.

The ruling came in at midday Friday (July 29).

“The claim has been dismissed. The defendant succeeded that the essence of the libel was substantially true,” read the ruling.

This means Coleen managed to establish that what she put in her original post blaming Vardy for leaking stories was essentially true, according to Sky News.

Meanwhile, the case is set to be made into a scandalous Channel 4 drama.

Actors, who are yet to be revealed, will play Coleen and Rebekah – and also their husbands Wayne and Jamie.

However, it’s sadly not yet known when it will air.

