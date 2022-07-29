Warring WAGs Coleen Rooney and Becky Vardy have both broken their silence following the Wagatha Christie verdict.

The judge ruled in Coleen’s favour today (July 29) – and the 36-year-old star released a statement shortly afterwards.

Coleen emerged victorious today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Coleen Rooney and Becky Vardy break silence

Earlier today, the result of the Wagatha Christie case was announced.

For those not in the know, back in 2019, Coleen accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her to the press.

Rebekah denied the allegations and sued Coleen for libel.

Today, the judge ruled in Coleen’s favour, claiming that the essence of Rooney’s social media post accusing Vardy was “substantially true”.

The judge also said that it was likely that Rebekah’s agent, allegedly with Rebekah’s help, had leaked stories about Coleen to the press.

Coleen released a statement today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘I am pleased the judge found in my favour’

After the result of the case was announced, Coleen took to social media with a statement.

“Naturally, I am pleased the judge has found in my favour in her judgement today,” she wrote. “It was not a case I ever sought or wanted.”

Coleen then explained that before and after her social media post accusing Rebekah in 2019, she made “constant efforts” to avoid “such a public and drawn out court case”.

However, she claims that all her efforts were “knocked back” by Rebekah and her lawyers.

Coleen then went on to claim that the leaks from her Instagram account began in 2017. She alleged they continued for close to two years.

“Although I bear Mrs Vardy no ill will, today’s judgement makes clear that I was right in what I said on my Instagram post.”

She then went on to thank her legal team, family, friends, and the public, for their support.

The 40-year-old released a statement too (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Rebekah Vardy’s statement

Rebekah also released a statement following the judge’s ruling today.

“I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached. It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just,” she said.

“I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding,” she continued.

She added: “The judge accepted that publication of Coleen’s post was not in the ‘public interest’ and she also rejected her claim that I was the ‘Secret Wag’.

The case is over.

“But as for the rest of her judgement, she got it wrong. This is something I cannot accept.”

She then went on to say that she, her family, and her unborn child were subject to “vile abuse” after Coleen’s post.

“As I explained in my evidence I, my family and even my unborn baby, were subjected to disgusting messages and vile abuse following Coleen’s post. These have continued even during the course of the trial.

“Please can the people who have been abusing me and my family now stop. The case is over,” she added.

