Coleen Nolan this week gave an interview about sisters Anne, 69, and Linda, 61, as they battle cancer and now her son has defended them.

He jumped in after a stand-up comedian made a cruel joke about the Nolan sisters.

What did the comedian say?

Stand-up comedian Mark Jones took to Twitter to make the brutal gag.

In the tweet, which has now been deleted, he captioned an image of the two women – who are undergoing cancer treatment and bald – on the front page of a newspaper.

He said: “Right Said Fred looking well.”

It wasn’t long before Coleen’s son Shane – from Coleen’s previous marriage to EastEnders star Shane Richie – hit back.

Shane, 28, said in a follow-up Tweet: “Imagine being one of those people who write horrible things online and think they’re funny and brave cos nobody can see or find them.

“Writing about someone whose family is suffering with cancer, there really is some disgusting and vile people around. I don’t get it.”

Guys @mistermarkjones has apologised now. Was a stupid tweet and he feels a dick. Let’s leave it at that. Just hope other people can learn from that. 👍👍 #Bekind — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) August 10, 2020

Mark apologised for the tweet

After Mark removed the tweet, Shane took to the social media site to update his followers.

He said: “Guys @mistermarkjones has apologised now.

“Was a stupid tweet and he feels a [bleep]. Let’s leave it at that. Just hope other people can learn from that #Bekind.”

In return, Mark also commented on Shane’s message.

“Thank you, Shane.

“I appreciate that hugely. I’ve tried to reply to the many people who have messaged me and apologise for my tweet. I don’t hide from my mistakes. Once again, I’m very sorry.”

Coleen and her family’s tough times

Coleen recently appeared on ITV’s daily chat show to update viewers on her sisters’ battle against cancer.

The star became emotional as she told her Loose Women colleagues that “the news came after such an incredible time we had. You know with the Nolans Going Cruising.”

She added: “Then two weeks later this devastating news hit us.

“But as usual with my sisters, they just, obviously devastated but then just went for it battling it and are still battling it and nearly at the end of their chemo.

“I think Anne has one left and Linda has two.”

Anne and Linda’s diagnoses comes just seven years after older sister, Bernie, tragically died from the disease aged 52 in 2013.

