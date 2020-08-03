Coleen Nolan's Loose Women co-stars send message to her after sisters' cancer diagnosis

Coleen Nolan has been sent a message by her Loose Women co-stars after her sisters revealed they're battling cancer.

Linda and Anne Nolan said they're both battling cancer.

Following the news, Coleen said her sisters have beaten the disease before so she thinks they'll do it again.

Andrea McLean sent her love to Coleen and her sisters (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, on Monday's Loose Women, Andrea McLean sent a message to Coleen.

What did the Loose Women stars say to Coleen Nolan?

Andrea said: "We want to send a really special message to our Coleen and her family.

"Now, Col, we know you're watching from home and we want to say that we are sending you lots of love and strength as your sisters Linda and Anne are currently undergoing chemotherapy together."

The Loose Women stars sent a message to Coleen (Credit: ITV)

She added: "Now they've given an interview today with their trademark Nolan humour and we know you are all tough cookies.

"But Coleen we are sending you and your family all the love in the world from your Loose Women family.

We're sending all our love and support to Coleen, her sisters and their extended family.



The whole #LooseWomen family is thinking of you today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3sROHg2fUe — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 3, 2020

"From us to you, we are thinking of you."

Meanwhile, Anne and Linda opened up about their cancer diagnosis' in an interview.

From us to you, we are thinking of you.

Anne told The Sun of her fears: "I don’t want to die. I love my life so much, I love my daughters, my grandchildren, my friends, all my family.

"I want to live for as long as I possibly can."

Linda and Anne diagnosed days apart (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda added: "I don’t want to die, I want to be around and see my great nieces and nephews grow up, and that’s why I’m putting everything I’ve got into trying to get well."

She has battled cancer in the past twice, including breast cancer in 2006 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Meanwhile, Anne has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

Coleen shared a message to Twitter on Sunday.

Coleen shared a message to Twitter on Sunday.

What did Coleen Nolan say?

She wrote: "They’ve beaten it before - they can beat it again.

"Coleen’s brave sisters Linda and Anne sadly reveal they both have cancer again In tomorrows papers, here is a preview below.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and well wishes."

