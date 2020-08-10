Loose Women: Coleen Nolan breaks down over sisters’ cancer

Coleen Nolan had an emotional breakdown on Loose Women when she opened up about her sisters’ cancer.

Coleen returned to the ITV show to break her silence over Linda and Anne’s tragic news, and reveal how she’s been coping being so far away from them during such a difficult time.

The singer admitted that there have been some “terrible days” over the past few weeks and months.

Coleen Nolan opened up about Anne and Linda’s cancer on today’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

How are Anne and Linda Nolan?

An emotional Coleen said: “The news came after such an incredible time we had. You know with the Nolans Going Cruising.

“Then two weeks later this devastating news hit us.

Read more: Coleen Nolan’s Loose Women co-stars send message to her after sisters’ cancer diagnosis

“But as usual with my sisters, they just, obviously devastated but then just went for it battling it and are still battling it and nearly at the end of their chemo.

“I think Anne has one left and Linda has two.”

Coleen Nolan struggling with sisters’ cancer diagnosis

She told her co-stars that she’s been struggling to hold back her emotions and come to terms with their diagnosis.

“It’s difficult for me to sit at home and cry and feel sorry for myself when I see them being so stoic and still laughing.

“Obviously they have terrible days when they are incredibly ill and it’s really hard because I just can’t go and see them,” she added.

Read more: Linda and Anne Nolan are both battling cancer after being diagnosed days apart

Coleen said that the toughest part for Linda has been the loss of her hair.

“She feels guilty and thinks people think she’s being vain,” she confessed.

“I am very lucky because I have my children who get me through everything.

“And my family, we have a WhatsApp group going, we speak all the time and you get to a place when you think ‘We have got to get through this,'” added the star.

Linda Nolan says losing her hair has been tough (Credit: ITV)

Anne Nolan breaks silence over cancer diagnosis

Coleen’s tears come after Anne spoke of her fears in a chat with The Sun.

She told the publication: “I don’t want to die. I love my life, my daughters, my grandchildren, my friends, and all my family.

“I want to live for as long as I possibly can, and I’m scared of dying as well. Even though I believe in God, I’m still scared.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.