Christine McGuinness melts hearts as she dances with daughter in cute video

Christine McGuinness has shared a heartwarming video dancing with her young daughter.

The model and former Real Housewives of Cheshire star, 31, shared a clip to her some 347,000 Instagram followers showing her dancing along to a music video while holding her daughter.

Christine is married to comedian Paddy McGuinness, 46, and they share three children together - Felicity, four, and twins Penelope and Leo, six, - all of whom have autism.

Swaying along to the heartwarming tune of Somewhere Over the Rainbow covered by late Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, she looks back at the camera clearly delighted to be sharing such a precious moment with her little one.

Christine with her comedian husband Paddy McGuinness (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

She captioned the video with: "Dreams really do come true. Wishing you all a blessed Sunday."

Many of her followers shared how much they enjoyed watching the clip.

One user commented: "This is happiness right here," and another gushed: "First post on my feed and what a lovely one to wake up to. Have a beautiful day."

Real Housewife of Cheshire Tanya Bardsley chimed in with: "Nothing beats mummy and baby bond," and a further user commented: "What a beautiful memory thank you for sharing."

She also amazed her fans just yesterday (March 14) when she shared her genius trick for multi-tasking.

Sharing a video of her on her exercise bike, she explained to hubby Paddy how she had placed the bike outside the bathroom so she could watch her children in the bath as she worked out.

Her caption for the video included: "Multitasking, kids are spotless and I just smashed a little solo spin moved my bike to the bathroom!"

One fan marvelled at her smart move with by commenting: "Fab multitasking and genius mum skills. I’m impressed," and another wrote: "Absolutely love it! Us women sure are the best multi-taskers."

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain last year, Christine talked candidly of the challenges she faced as a mum of autistic children.

She said: "I thought, am I going to be a full-time carer forever? But it has got better through therapy, speech therapy and play therapy.

"It's been different than other parents, the first four years certainly - I feel terrible saying this - but I felt more like a carer not a mum.

"It's only the last year that things have got easier."

