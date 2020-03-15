Coronation Street 'could be cut to two episodes a week over coronavirus'

Coronavirus could force Coronation Street to air just two episodes a week, it has been claimed.

The Sunday Mirror reports that ITV have been considering rationing episodes so they can continue to air if production is forced to shut down due to the global pandemic.

Coronation Street could be cut to just two episodes per week over the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

A source told the publication: "The rationing of episodes is a sensible bet.

"But the bigger problems would come if they can’t get people behind, or in front of the camera to make new ones.

"If that was the case for an extended period they’d simply run out of episodes. That is an eventuality no one wants but is something that could happen."

Ent Daily has contacted Coronation Street for comment.

The soap usually films around six to eight weeks in advance meaning any shutdown at the current rate of airing would mean the soap would be off air within two months.

But the potential plans would see that eked out for up to five months in the hopes that production could resume in the meantime.

This week ITV released a statement saying they were confident Coronation Street and Emmerdale will remain on air and in production.

The virus has claimed thousands of lives worldwide (Credit: Pixabay)

It read: "Our priority is the well being and safety of all our colleagues and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our production.

"Clearly, along with everyone across the country, we are in a developing and dynamic situation with respect to the coronavirus, so we’re taking the appropriate steps.

"We’ve looked at our procedures and our established contingency plans and we’re confident that we’re able to continue with our filming schedule.

"In terms of our colleagues, our aim is to do everything we can to support anyone affected. We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and putting our people first."

The pandemic has now claimed 21 lives in the UK as members of the public urge the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put the country on lockdown.

All of the patients were aged in their 70s and over and had underlying health conditions, chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty​ said.

New measures have been claimed that would see all elderly people isolated at home for four months in an effort to beat the virus.

