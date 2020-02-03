Christine Lampard shares family snaps as she celebrates her birthday

Daytime TV star Christine Lampard celebrated her 41st birthday at the weekend by spending some quality time with her family.

The Loose Women host took to Instagram to thank fans for their well-wishes and detailed what she got up to.

And it certainly seems that the mum-of-one packed a lot into such a short space of time.

Christine shared a number of images with fans on the social media site.

To begin with, Christine was seen looking glam and smiling broadly in front of a huge 'happy birthday' balloon.

The next image showed her walking on a country lane with a friend and her one-year-old daughter, Patricia.

The final snap saw her wearing an American football helmet and sitting next to husband Frank as she settled in for a long night watching the Superbowl.

She captioned the images: "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes!!

"It started with country walks with the family and is ending with a #superbowl session. What a day."

It wasn't long before many of her 478,000 followers responded with their own birthday wishes, including some of her celeb pals.

Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson said: "Happy birthday" and left a pink heart emoji.

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite also left a message, saying: "Happy birthday darling girl..." followed by two kiss emojis.

"Happy Birthday gorgeous!" commented Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins.

Finally, Kate Thornton said: "Happy birthday lovely one. Hope you’re having a day as special as you are."

The One Show's Alex Jones and her Loose Women colleagues also left messages.

Christine often shares snaps of her life with her followers on the social media site.

Last month, she posted a photo of Patricia at Chelsea football club, where Frank is manager.

She captioned the image: "Daddy's girl".

