Chris Ramsey has welcomed his second baby with his wife Rosie.

The Strictly Come Dancing star’s wife shared the happy news to Instagram on Thursday alongside a photo of their newborn son.

The couple revealed they have named their little boy, Rafe.

What did Chris Ramsey and his wife say about their second baby?

Rosie wrote: “Hi everyone. This is Rafe Ramsey. Born yesterday afternoon weighing 9lbs 1oz.

“He’s absolutely wonderful and looks EXACTLY like his brother! Like, it’s uncanny!

“He’s yet to meet Robin, so once we’re all settled back at home I’ll introduce him to you properly. Hope you’re all OK.”

Chris Ramsey and wife Rosie have welcomed their second baby (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Their followers congratulated the couple in the comment section, including many celebrities.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher said: “Waaaaaaaah!!!! I’m so so so happy for you all!!” [Sic]

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent added: “Oh congratulations to you both.”

In addition, Love Island host Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats.”

Chris and Rosie announced their pregnancy back in July last year.

The couple named their son Rafe (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

At the time, Little Mix The Search host Chris and Rosie said: “‘4pm wine time BABY’ coming January 2021.”

The couple are already parents to their son Robin, four.

In 2018, Rosie opened up about suffering a miscarriage just weeks into her pregnancy.

Rosie said on Instagram at the time: “When we went for our 12 week scan our baby could not be found.

“He or she had passed early on in the pregnancy leaving behind the pregnancy sac, this is called a Blighted Ovum. (missed miscarriage).”

What else did Rosie say?

She added: “I was admitted into hospital a few days later to start the procedure.

“It was awful. Cramping, vomiting, fainting, fever, really just not nice.

“After five rounds of tablets over a course of 20 or so hours the doctors told me it hadn’t worked as effectively as they’d hoped.

“I was then taken to surgery to have everything removed. It is now finally all over.”

