Strictly come dancing motsi
News

Strictly Come Dancing: Motsi Mabuse defended by fans after sister Oti wins with Bill Bailey

Some BBC viewers want her to step down

By Richard Bell

Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse is facing calls to quit as a judge following her sister Oti’s win with comedian Bill Bailey.

The South African pro, 30, and the funnyman, 55, won the BBC dancing show last night (Saturday, December 19).

However, the decision angered some viewers on social media.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 winner
Motsi Mabuse’s sister, Oti, won Strictly Come Dancing with Bill Bailey (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly Come Dancing viewers say about Motsi Mabuse?

On Twitter, a number of those watching at home called Oti and Bill’s win a “fix”, with some even calling for Motsi to step down.

One said: “Much as I like @BillBailey, the fact is that Motsi Mabuse – sister of professional dancer Oti – joined #strictlycomedancing as a judge for the first time in 2019. Since then, her sister has won two years in a row. Suspicious?”

Motsi joined Strictly as a judge in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

A second tweeted: “#StrictlyFinal is fixed! I’m not even joking, it’s not funny. Motsi needs to get off the judging panel, it doesn’t make the competition fair! I don’t think Oti would’ve won [without Motsi being a judge].”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Bill Bailey crowned winner of series alongside Oti Mabuse

A third viewer wrote: “Wow, isn’t that a coincidence that both years Motsi has been a judge, her sister has won?

Another said: “Bill Bailey, who’s never danced before in over 30 years in show business, and judge Motsi’s sister win Strictly Come Dancing 2020. #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Motsi didn’t choose the winner – neither did any of the other judges.

“Petition for Motsi to be removed from the judges’ panel. She’s the sister of one of the professionals,” said a fifth. Calling the results “rigged”, they added: “It’s literally not fair on the rest of the contestants at all.”

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

Strictly fans defend Motsi

However, a number of Strictly fans rushed to defend Motsi. Some pointed out that it’s the public, and not the judges, who choose the winners.

“The way she has got millions of people to vote for sister can only be described as evil genius,” said one sarcastically, with a string of laughing emojis.

Motsi got emotional last night after her sister’s victory (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“The viewers’ votes [decide the winner] … not the judges,” said another.

“Motsi didn’t choose the winner – neither did any of the other judges, it was the public,” someone else wrote.

Read more: Strictly final: Gorka Marquez tears up as he reveals struggle of living away from home

A fourth said: “Motsi and Oti are both on the German version of Strictly and Oti’s never won on those.”

What did you think of Bill and Oti’s victory? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Max Parker Kris
Emmerdale’s Max Parker and Kris Mochrie ‘confirm’ they have moved in together with sweet video
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 winner
Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Bill Bailey crowned winner of series alongside Oti Mabuse
How will Katie Price spend her Christmas?
Katie Price ‘risks Christmas without her kids following Turkey teeth trip’
I'm A Celebrity 2020
I’m A Celebrity 2020: Giovanna Fletcher reunites with campmates weeks after winning show
eastenders lacey turner jake wood
EastEnders Lacey Turner: Actress pays tribute to Jake Wood as he exits as Max Branning
Michelle Hardwick baby
Michelle Hardwick baby: Vile troll targets Emmerdale star’s baby son Teddy