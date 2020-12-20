Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse is facing calls to quit as a judge following her sister Oti’s win with comedian Bill Bailey.

The South African pro, 30, and the funnyman, 55, won the BBC dancing show last night (Saturday, December 19).

However, the decision angered some viewers on social media.

Motsi Mabuse’s sister, Oti, won Strictly Come Dancing with Bill Bailey (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly Come Dancing viewers say about Motsi Mabuse?

On Twitter, a number of those watching at home called Oti and Bill’s win a “fix”, with some even calling for Motsi to step down.

One said: “Much as I like @BillBailey, the fact is that Motsi Mabuse – sister of professional dancer Oti – joined #strictlycomedancing as a judge for the first time in 2019. Since then, her sister has won two years in a row. Suspicious?”

Motsi joined Strictly as a judge in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

A second tweeted: “#StrictlyFinal is fixed! I’m not even joking, it’s not funny. Motsi needs to get off the judging panel, it doesn’t make the competition fair! I don’t think Oti would’ve won [without Motsi being a judge].”

A third viewer wrote: “Wow, isn’t that a coincidence that both years Motsi has been a judge, her sister has won?

Another said: “Bill Bailey, who’s never danced before in over 30 years in show business, and judge Motsi’s sister win Strictly Come Dancing 2020. #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Motsi didn’t choose the winner – neither did any of the other judges.

“Petition for Motsi to be removed from the judges’ panel. She’s the sister of one of the professionals,” said a fifth. Calling the results “rigged”, they added: “It’s literally not fair on the rest of the contestants at all.”

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

#StrictlyFinal is fixed! I’m not even joking, it’s not funny. Motsi needs to get off the judging panel, it doesn’t make the competition fair! It’s fixed! I don’t think Oti would’ve won if Motsi wasn’t a judge imo! #StrictlyComeDancing @bbcstrictly — Bron ☀️☀️☀️ (@_GlitterCrimson) December 19, 2020

Wow isn’t that a coincidence that both years motsi has been a judge her sister has won😭an actually joke I’m done- #StrictlyFinal #StrictlyComeDancing @bbcstrictly — Caitlin🤍at lotus inn with wdw✨ (@Caitlin_Byrne24) December 19, 2020

Bill Bailey who's never danced before in over 30 years in show business and judge Motsi's sister win Strictly Come Dancing 2020. #StrictlyComeDancing — Wolves Ian (@WolvesTeesPats) December 19, 2020

petition for motsi to be removed from the judges pannel as shes the sister of one of the professionals. it’s literally not fair on the rest of the contestants at all. those results were rigged asf. #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlyFinal — chlo (@latelycantwell) December 19, 2020

Strictly fans defend Motsi

However, a number of Strictly fans rushed to defend Motsi. Some pointed out that it’s the public, and not the judges, who choose the winners.

“The way she has got millions of people to vote for sister can only be described as evil genius,” said one sarcastically, with a string of laughing emojis.

Motsi got emotional last night after her sister’s victory (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“The viewers’ votes [decide the winner] … not the judges,” said another.

“Motsi didn’t choose the winner – neither did any of the other judges, it was the public,” someone else wrote.

A fourth said: “Motsi and Oti are both on the German version of Strictly and Oti’s never won on those.”

The way she has got millions of people to vote for sister can only be described as evil genius 🙄 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Paul Howard (@phoward1974) December 20, 2020

The winner is decided by the viewers votes… not the judges — skye (@skye_tisdell) December 19, 2020

How💀motsi didn’t choose the winner – neither did any of the other judges, it was the public — harriett 💕 (@Mystufffxox) December 19, 2020

Motsi and Oti are both on the German version of Strictly and Oti’s never won on those. Must be rigged in the UK only then 🤨 — Josh (@JoshxReid) December 19, 2020

