Charlotte Dawson, the daughter of late comedy legend Les Dawson, has confirmed she has given birth to a baby boy.

The social media personality, 30, has become a mum for a second time with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield. They also share son Noah, born in January 2021, together.

Reality TV contestant Charlotte, whose famous father died when she was just eight months old, said earlier this year she felt “very blessed and very happy” as she announced her pregnancy news.

Charlotte Dawson and Matthew Sarsfield, seen here with Noah, have welcomed their second son into the world (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Charlotte Dawson baby news

After being taken to hospital on Friday night when her waters broke, Charlotte revealed to her 1.3million Instagram followers that she had had lots of test and ultimately sent home to wait.

And after a day of relaxing in the sunshine, she didn’t have to wait too long as her baby boy arrived in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Charlotte announced the news on Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram/ Charlottedawsy)

Taking to her Instagram Stories she wrote: “Guys, he’s here. I can’t believe it!! I came in at 1am, I had him by 2.13am. Can’t wait to update you all as soon as but Matthew has nipped to get me a Maccies and I’m having cuddles.”

The image was of Charlotte looking glowing cuddling her gorgeous baby boy.

The couple has not announced his name yet.

But she did reveal Matthew failed to return with her McDonalds!

‘I feel very blessed and very happy’

Charlotte and Matthew’s happy news follows their heartbreak at a miscarriage they endured last year.

She told Instagram followers in April 2022: “Miscarriages are so common and not spoke about enough. We are so heartbroken right now, have no words.”

Charlotte added: “I feel so lucky to have Noah, one day we will get our rainbow baby.”

When it came to announcing she was expecting in February 2023, Charlotte appeared to have similar thoughts in mind.

Charlotte Dawson revealed she would be having another boy in February (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She told OK magazine: “I can’t believe it’s actually happened again and Noah is going to be a big brother.

“Obviously this one is a rainbow baby. I feel very blessed and very happy that I’ve managed to get pregnant again.”

Around the same time, Charlotte, Matthew and Noah staged a gender reveal on social media.

“Our little rainbow Baby DawsySarsy is due August 3rd,” she said in the post’s caption.

Sharing clips showing Noah waving around a pregnancy test, Charlotte also joked: “As you can see I did a million preggo tests, I just couldn’t believe it.”

