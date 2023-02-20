Les Dawson’s daughter Charlotte Dawson announces she’s pregnant after miscarriage heartache

Charlotte Dawson has announced that she is pregnant with her second child with Matt Sarsfield.

The pair revealed the exciting pregnancy news after Charlotte – who is the daughter of the late Les Dawson – suffered a devastating miscarriage in April.

However, Charlotte said that she feels ‘blessed’ to be pregnant again with their ‘rainbow baby’.

TV star Charlotte Dawson has announced she’s pregnant with her second child (Credit: Cover Images)

Charlotte Dawson pregnant

Charlotte and rugby star Matt have revealed that they are expecting another baby together.

The pair, who also share an almost two-year-old son Noah, announced the happy news in an exclusive interview with OK magazine, as Charlotte gushed over her ‘rainbow baby’.

The reality star announced: “I can’t believe it’s actually happened again and Noah is going to be a big brother.

“Obviously this one is a rainbow baby. I feel very blessed and very happy that I’ve managed to get pregnant again.”

Les Dawson’s daughter Charlotte suffered a miscarriage last year (Credit: YouTube)

Charlotte also opened up on her miscarriage last April and claimed that she was ‘absolutely heartbroken’ about the news.

She said: “We were absolutely heartbroken about the miscarriage last year. It came as a shock when I found out last April. It was like we’d just come to the realisation that we were having a baby and I lost it at 10 weeks.”

Charlotte found out the news of her devastating miscarriage last year, 10 weeks after finding out that she was pregnant on Mother’s Day.

The TV personality penned a heartbreaking post on Instagram admitting that she is ‘not OK’.

She told her Instagram followers: “Hi my darlings, I finally fell ready to post this. I mean I don’t know when there is a good time to post this.

“It’s been an extremely tough week mentally but also obviously physically…I am heartbroken beyond words…and I know I’m never quiet on here, & always so open and honest with you guys so it’s been a shock to you all.

“I’m the one that’s not OK… unfortunately I’ve suffered with a miscarriage. Obviously our families & close friends have known about me being pregnant, but didn’t announce anything until I got further down the line.. I was so excited to share our happy news with you all.”

