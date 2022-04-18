Charlotte Dawson has shared the devastating news that she’s suffered a miscarriage in a lengthy Instagram message today.

The reality star, 29, shared the heartbreaking news with her followers, who sent their support to her.

Charlotte told her fans that it has been “an extremely tough week” mentally and physically for her.

The star shared a photo with the post showing her young son Noah holding a pregnancy test.

Charlotte also added a video of herself telling Noah he was going to have a little brother or sister.

In the caption, Charlotte detailed her heartache of suffering a miscarriage and said she and partner Matthew hope one day they’ll “get our rainbow baby”.

Charlotte shared the heartbreaking news that she’s suffered a miscarriage (Credit: YouTube/MTV)

She wrote: “Hi my darlings, I finally feel ready to post this.. I mean I don’t know when there is a good time to post this.

“It’s been an extremely tough week mentally but also obviously physically…

“I am heartbroken beyond words.. and I know I’m never quiet on here, & always so open and honest with you guys so it’s been a shock to you all.”

She continued: “I keep getting lots & lots of messages worrying about us all, asking why I’m being quiet & if Noah is ok.. Noah is absolutely fine.. he’s amazing.

Charlotte said she and Matthew are hopeful that one day they’ll “get our rainbow baby” (Credit: YouTube/MTV)

“I’m the one that’s not ok.. unfortunately I’ve suffered with a miscarriage.

“Obviously our families & close friends have known about me being pregnant, but didn’t announce anything until I got further down the line.”

Charlotte said she was “so excited” to share their happy news with her followers.

She added that she and Matthew were “absolutely over the moon” that their family was going to be growing.

Charlotte revealed: “I also found out on Mother’s Day which was just so special.

“But sometimes it’s just not meant to be, I really thought it was but it just wasn’t this time.

“Miscarriages are so common & not spoke about enough. We are so heartbroken right now, have no words and just don’t feel up to posting being my happy silly self right now.”

Charlotte then asked people to stop sending “nasty messages” to her and Matthew about their “parenting skills”.

She said: “We are bloody good parents and Noah is so loved and is our life.”

Concluding her heartbreaking message, Charlotte said: “Thank you for all your love & support always, I don’t ever want to let go of Noah..

“I feel so lucky to have Noah, one day we will get our rainbow baby.”

Fans supported Charlotte in the comments as one said: “Sending love to you all, take your time to grieve darling and look after your health physically and mentally.”

Another wrote, “Sending you lots and lots of love,” while one added, “So sorry to hear this you take your time with your beautiful family”.

