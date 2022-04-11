Charlotte Dawson was forced to race to the hospital over the weekend after her son, Noah, hit his head at a wedding reception.

The 29-year-old shared the news with her 1.3 million Instagram followers last night (Sunday, April 10).

The 29-year-old shared the update on her Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Charlotte Dawson’s hospital dash

Charlotte took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that her son, Noah, had ended up in A&E last night.

The 29-year-old explained to her 1.2 million followers how Noah had hit his head at a friend’s wedding reception.

The 14-month-old’s accident led to a visit to A&E after he wouldn’t stop “projectile vomiting” after the accident.

Charlotte posted two stories on her Instagram. The first was a boomerang of herself and Noah in hospital.

Noah, sucking on a dummy, is touching his mum’s face.

“Well I didn’t think we’d end up in bloody A&E FFS,” Charlotte captioned the snap.

Charlotte explained what happened on her story (Credit: Instagram)

In her next Instagram story, Charlotte explained to her 1.2 million followers what had actually happened to Noah.

The 29-year-old posted a picture of the toddler sleeping in his pram, along with a lengthy caption.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages…love you all,” she wrote.

“He banged his cheek & head on the leg of table today & kept projectile vomiting until he passed out & was dizzy,” she explained.

“Terrified us,” she continued. Finally getting into bed, glad we went to the hospital & got checked.

“Our cherub you are just so precious.”

Charlotte was “on the verge” of diabetes last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Dawson news

The 29-year-old has been keeping her fans updated with her recent weight loss journey after it emerged that she was “on the verge” of Type 2 Diabetes last year.

Last year, during her pregnancy with Noah, Charlotte was diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

Her late father, Les Dawson, also battled the condition prior to his death in 1993.

Charlotte revealed that she had been to the doctors and learned that the possibility of Type 2 Diabetes was a real one.

“If I don’t clean my diet up I’m going to be on insulin because my blood sugar is that bad,” she said at the time.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Charlotte revealed that she had lost enough weight that she was no longer on the verge of Type 2 Diabetes.

“I’m deffo gonna be around for my little fambo and to see Noah grow up and make me proud,” she captioned the post.