Charlotte Dawson, daughter of the late comedian Les, has given birth to a baby boy with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield.

The 28-year-old reality star announced the happy news on Instagram today (January 26).

In the snap, Matt is seen holding up their son following Charlotte’s eight-hour labour.

Charlotte Dawson has welcomed her first baby with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield (Credit: Instagram Story/matt_sarsfield)

Charlotte Dawson baby: What did fiancé Matthew say?

The photo, which was posted to Matthew’s account, read: “Welcome to the world son!

“You have my heart forever! So proud of @charlottedawsy bringing this little man into the world!

“Words can’t describe how we are feeling right now. Thanks for all the messages.”

The former rugby star, 29, also documented Charlotte’s labour on his Instagram Story.

In one photo, Charlotte was seen sucking on gas and air from her hospital bed.

Meanwhile, a second showed the couple posing together.

So proud of @charlottedawsy bringing this little man into the world!

Charlotte later reposted the snap and wrote: “I did it… @matt_sarsfield. Just in labour my darlings.

“I can’t believe I did most of it at home… but thank you for all your messages. Love you all.”

Matt documented Charlotte’s eight-hour labour (Credit: Instagram Story/matt_sarsfield)

What has Charlotte previously said about her baby?

Charlotte first announced her baby joy back in August.

However, it hasn’t been easy for the expecting mother.

Last month, the reality star was rushed to hospital over fears of her unborn son.

She told her followers she’d had an emergency scan after she couldn’t feel her baby boy move.

Charlotte is the fourth child of late comedian Les (Credit: YouTube)

Opening up on Instagram, Charlotte said: “Another bloody little scare today… little man what are you like.

“As soon as I got to hospital on the monitor he bloody moved – typical. They were happy with his heartbeat but my blood pressure & pulse is sky high so I clearly need to slow down my darlings.

“Can’t wait to meet you little cherub but you need to cook for a chuffin little bit longer!!

“Always best to get checked my darlings.”

Matthew and Charlotte welcomed their first child today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Les Dawson?

Les suffered a major heart attack during a routine hospital appointment with his wife Tracy.

Following his death, Charlotte’s mum kept video clips of Les with her as a baby for safekeeping.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Charlotte said: “I am so lucky to have this footage.

“It is heartbreaking. But my mum has always kept my dad alive for me.”

