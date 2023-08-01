Charlotte Dawson shares beautiful moment her son Noah met baby brother Jude: ‘I’m an emotional wreck’

Charlotte Dawson, daughter of late comedian Les Dawson, has shared on Instagram the beautiful moment her son Noah met his new baby brother.

The telly fave, 30, became a mum for the second time at the weekend with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield. They also share Noah, born in January 2021, together.

And now, Charlotte has delighted fans after she uploaded a snap of the moment her two sons met face-to-face for the first time.

Charlotte recently welcomed baby number two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Dawson shares son meeting baby for first time

Taking to her Instagram on Monday (July 31) Charlotte, whose famous father died when she was just eight months old, captured her son’s sweet encounter.

In the snap, Noah can be seen holding his baby bro, while an emotional Charlotte wrote in the caption: “When Noah met Jude, his best friend forever his little brother. I have so much to share with you my darlings.. but this picture got me.”

When Noah met Jude, his best friend forever his little brother.

She went on: “My precious boys the smiles on [their] faces, I just can’t believe it. I’m an emotional wreck, I’ve felt every kind of feeling tonight.. don’t want our baby bubble to ever pop right now so blessed @matt_sarsfield @noahdawsonsarsfield.

“I wanted them in matching outfits [crying laughing emoji] but this is real. Don’t ask why he’s in a Blackpool footy top.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

Fans gush over Charlotte Dawson’s post

As expected, Charlotte’s post went down a treat with her loyal legion of fans. Rushing to the comments section, one follower penned: “What a moment, they will be the best of friends little beauty’s xoxo.”

Someone else said: “Oh gosh, how beautiful and special. Noah’s face.” A third gushed: “So adorable. Noah will be the best big brother. Enjoy the newborn bubble hun.”

What has Charlotte named her son?

On Sunday night, Charlotte detailed her “speedy” birth and revealed the newborn’s name. She wrote on Instagram: “He’s here. Our little rainbow. Jude Dawson Sarsfield came into the world on the 30th July at 02:13am. Weighing 8lb 8oz, he made his speedy entrance in an hour of us getting to hospital.”

She added: “I was adamant for a section but his head came out on the theatre table with no chuffin pain relief guys!!! Everybody did warn me saying your second baby flies out… hahahaha I wish I did listen.”

She also said: “I pushed nearly a 9 pounder out but our little judey baby is a dream come true, happy & healthy and we are so in love. I can’t wait for Noah to meet him & be the best big brother.. special they had the same hats on when they were born.”

