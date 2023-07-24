Charlotte Dawson in tears as vile trolls make false claims to social services about toddler son Noah

Charlotte Dawson was left in tears after trolls made false claims to social services about her son Noah.

The influencer, 30, who is expecting her second child, shares Noah, two, with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield.

Taking to Instagram, Charlotte gave an emotional recap of her conversation with the social services.

Charlotte is the daughter of the late comedian, Les Dawson (Credit: Cover Images)

Charlotte Dawson speaks about claims over son

In tears, Charlotte explained that a troll had made a false claim about her son and her unborn child’s safety,

She said: “I just can’t believe this person can get away with making these false accusations and wasting social services’ time. It’s just the thought of having Noah taken off me is absolutely terrifying. That is how I felt on Wednesday.”

The star, who is the daughter of the late entertainer Les Dawson, also expressed that Noah is the “happiest little man in the world” and has “so much love and happiness around him”.

Charlotte went on to point out that she thinks she knows the person behind the trolling. “I hope it’s proven right because then I would have known all along,” she added.

Charlotte’s caption over the video, read: “This was the other day. I wasn’t gonna share, but this is getting beyond a joke now. Thank God my mum was in the car when they rang, and heard it all.”

Charlotte’s expanding family

The 30-year-old star is set to welcome her new bundle of joy any day now.

Taking to her Instagram Story today (July 24), Charlotte revealed that she completed her last job before giving birth. The soon-to-be mother-of-two was pictured opening the new Superdug store at the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

Charlotte looked gorgeous as she sported a bright, pink dress with feathers at the bottom. Cradling her bump, the star brushed away her troubles as she displayed a bright smile for the cameras.

