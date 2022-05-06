Charley Webb took to Instagram yesterday (Thursday, May 5) to apologise after a ‘gender reveal’ video sparked pregnancy rumours.

The Emmerdale star baffled fans with a video she uploaded of her and her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, letting off a pink confetti cannon in their garden.

Charley confused her fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley Webb on Instagram

Emmerdale star Charley apologised to fans on Instagram yesterday after uploading a video that left them baffled.

The 34-year-old uploaded a video to her Instagram story that left her 562k followers seriously confused.

In the video, Charley, her husband, Matthew, and their three children are standing in the garden in their pajamas.

Matthew and the kids then let off a confetti cannon in the garden.

Charley captioned the post with ‘Happy Birthday Matthew’, however, not everyone realised the confetti cannon was for Matthew’s birthday. Some thought that the video was a gender reveal!

The 34-year-old apologised on her story (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Charley Webb pregnant?

Charley took to her story to clarify a couple of things after the video went live.

The 34-year-old posted a picture of herself wearing shorts to her story with a caption explaining what the video was about.

“2 things,” she wrote.

“Number one. This is not a gender reveal. I’ve had 58,013 messages. Sorry about that,” she continued.

“Number two. When does the heatwave start?” she added.

Last month, Charley used her Instagram story to share some worrying news with her followers.

The star revealed that she had rushed her youngest – Ace – to the hospital following an accident.

Charley uploaded a picture of Ace sitting in the backseat of the car with a cast on his arm.

“Someone fell off the trampoline and broke 2 little bones,” Charley captioned the post at the time.

“A&E twice in the past for this little terror,” she added.

It wasn’t the first time Charley had rushed Ace to the hospital. The tot had fallen ill back in February in a “really scary” incident.

Thankfully, he recovered quickly.

