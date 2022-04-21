Catherine Tyldesley has announced the birth of her second baby today.

The former Coronation Street actress shared the news to her Instagram account on Thursday (April 21).

The star revealed that she and husband Tom Pitfield have welcomed a little girl!

Actress Catherine and Tom have welcomed their second baby (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Catherine Tyldesley gives birth to second baby

Catherine shared a black and white photograph showing the newborn’s teeny tiny foot.

The actress wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived.

“We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete.”

Catherine has given birth to her daughter! (Credit: ITV)

Fans congratulated the couple on their happy news as one gushed: “Awww congratulations. So so beautiful.”

Another said: “Huge congratulations to you, beyond thrilled and happy for you, so much love.”

Meanwhile, many of Catherine’s celebrity friends also shared messages of congrats.

Former Corrie star Katie McGlynn said: “Congratulations to you & your beautiful family. I can’t wait to meet her.”

Tisha Merry added: “Congratulations Cath, I hope you and baba are doing well! Sending you all lots of love.”

Catherine announced her second pregnancy last year.

However, the star admitted the pregnancy hasn’t been plain sailing.

Earlier this year, Catherine opened up about suffering from extreme morning sickness.

In January, she invited her Instagram fans to ask her questions, and one person asked: “Did you get morning sickness and if so what did you do?”

Catherine replied: “Yes, horrifically. I had really bad sickness for the first three months and I was on medication for it.

“I managed to come off the meds about two months ago.”

She added at the time: “Ginger is good. Coconut water is full of electrolytes and if you’re being sick a lot the chances are your electrolytes balance is off.

“It’s natural and I’m a bit of a nature bunny.”

