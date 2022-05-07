Catherine Tyldesley shares cute family photos on day out after birth of baby girl

Catherine Tyldesley has shared cute family pics as she took her baby girl and son on a day out.

The former Coronation Street actress welcomed her second child, a daughter, last month.

On Saturday, Catherine visited The National Trust’s Lyme Park with the newborn and her son Alfie, seven.

The actress shared a string of photos from their day out, with the first showing Catherine carrying her baby daughter in a papoose.

Another image saw Catherine, carrying her little girl, alongside Alfie as they looked at the beautiful scenery.

Other photos showed the beautiful location and the park’s gardens.

Catherine enjoyed a day out with her children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Catherine gushed: “Loving being a family of four.

“A beautiful morning @nt_lymepark – a firm favourite of ours!

“We love being part of @nationaltrust – so many amazing places to visit.

“If you get chance to see the gardens here – please go!! It lifts the soul! So beautiful.”

Fans gushed over the images as one person commented: “Awww just the cutest.”

Catherine welcomed her daughter with husband Tom last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “You look amazing mumma,” followed by fire emojis.

One person wrote: “That looks so beautiful and relaxing.

“As do you, congratulations on the birth of your beautiful baby girl.”

At the end of last month, Catherine and her husband Tom Pitfield announced the arrival of their daughter.

The couple wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived.

“We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete.”

Catherine announced her second pregnancy last year.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, the star said at the time: “We’re absolutely elated.

“We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears.”

