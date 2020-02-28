Caroline Flack's assault case officially closed by CPS after tragic death

Caroline Flack's assault case has been formally closed following her tragic death.

The former Love Island host was due to stand trial on March 4 but tragically took her own life earlier this month after reportedly learning the Crown Prosecution Service would be pursuing a case against her after she was accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The CPS has confirmed they have closed the case after Caroline's death certificate was presented to Highbury Magistrates’ Court in North London.

Caroline's assault case has officially been closed following her tragic death (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

A spokesperson for the CPS confirmed to The Sun: "Court proceedings against Caroline Flack came to an official end on February 25.

"By law we had to give formal evidence to the clerk of the court that the defendant was deceased. We had to provide a death certificate as a record that the defendant was deceased.

"Despite media coverage of Caroline’s death and public comments made by her family about her death we needed to make this a formality to close the case. It is a formality that had to be be done and now has been."

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

News of Caroline's death broke earlier this month, with a spokesperson for her family releasing a statement shortly afterwards.

It read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Her management team then accused the CPS of a "show trial" and slammed their decision to pursue the trial despite knowing "not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events".

A CPS spokesman told the Mirror: "Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Caroline Flack. Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the specifics of this case at this stage."

Caroline was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges (Credit: ITV2)

Following her death, Caroline's boyfriend Lewis said his "heart is broken", adding on Instagram: "I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said 'I don't think about anything else when I am with you.'

"I will be your voice baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers. Nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."

