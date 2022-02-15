Caroline Flack tributes have poured in on the second anniversary of her death.

The former Love Island star tragically took her own life on February 15, 2020, aged 40.

Two years after her passing, Caroline‘s friends – including Olly Murs and Amanda Holden – have taken to social media to share their heartfelt tributes.

Caroline Flack passed away in 2020 aged 40 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Caroline Flack tributes pour in on her death anniversary

Olly Murs, who previously hosted The X Factor with Caroline, shared a touching shot of the pair together.

The singer wrote: “My favourite photo of us. The hug the smile the laughs I miss it all Caz! 2 years ago we lost you and it hurts everyday.”

Amanda also posted a photo of Caroline on her Instagram Story, with the caption: “Thinking of you.”

Two years ago we lost you and it hurts everyday

In addition, Keith Lemon shared a throwback video with his late friend.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore and husband Iain Stirling also marked Caroline’s anniversary today.

Alongside a photo of himself and Caroline from the show, Iain wrote: “2 years ago today. Miss you Caz x.”

Meanwhile, Laura shared a clip of herself interviewing Caroline.

“This is how I like to think of Flack. Happy and not taking herself too seriously,” she added.

“We hung out a lot that year and I look back at it with such fun memories. This day is hard and a reminder that no one knows anyone else’s demons but today I like to think of all the good memories too. Cougar Mountain what a show that would have been.”

Emily Atack also posted: “2 years. Beautiful Caroline.”

Caroline’s close friend Natalie Pinkham highlighted the importance of speaking out, saying: “Will never forget the laughter… but will also never forget the lessons I’ve learnt about it masking the pain.

“Miss you Flacky. 2 years gone. Don’t suffer alone. Contact @samaritanscharity on 116 123. ”

Amanda Holden marked Caroline’s death with a touching photo (Credit: Instagram Story/noholdenback)

Caroline’s mum speaks out ahead of anniversary

It comes days after Caroline’s mum spoke out about how the Met Police treated her daughter.

The star was facing prosecution for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, before her death.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Christine said she still wants to know why Caroline was charged with assault.

Her mum said: “I just want those answers to make me feel better and to make me know that I’ve done the right thing by Caroline.

“I just think it was because who she was.”

The 71-year old also opened up on her daughter in Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, which aired on Channel 4 last year.

