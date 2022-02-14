The mother of Caroline Flack, Christine, has said that she is still “sad and angry” over how the Met Police treated her daughter in the lead up to her death.

TV presenter Caroline was facing prosecution for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend when she took her own life in February 2020.

Caroline Flack’s mum on Met Police treatment of her daughter

Caroline passed away in 2020 aged 40 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine Flack, Caroline‘s mum, admitted that she is still “sad and angry” over the way the Met Police treated her daughter prior to her death.

In an interview with the BBC, Christine said she still wants to know why Caroline was charged with assault. Initially, prosecutors said the presenter should be given just a caution.

Read more: Olly Murs asks himself ‘every day’ if he could’ve done more to save Caroline Flack

“I just want those answers to make me feel better and to make me know that I’ve done the right thing by Caroline,” she said.

Christine also believes that Caroline was treated differently by police because of her celebrity status.

“I just think it was because who she was,” she said.

Caroline Flack’s mother complains to Met Police

Christine is still “sad and angry” at Met Police treatment of her daughter (Credit: Channel 4)

Christine’s first complaint to the Met Police came a month after Caroline’s death.

The 71-year-old asked the police force to investigate the procedures it followed when it arrested and charged Caroline, as well as its duty of care towards her daughter.

In March 2021, the Met Police said they were “satisfied” that the service made by the officer who made the decision was “acceptable”.

They then said that they would not need to take further action with that part of the complaint.

However, Christine was unhappy with the outcome of her complaint. She went to the police watchdog – the Independent Office For Police Conduct (IPOC) – and asked them to review the case.

The IOPC went on to find that one element of the complaint wasn’t addressed by the Met Police. They have since directed them to investigate whether Caroline would have been treated differently if she wasn’t famous.

What else did Christine say?

Christine has accused the Met Police of treating Caroline differently because of her celebrity status (Credit: SplashNews)

“It leaves us really sad and really angry because we want to know why they charged her,” Christine went on to say.

“I just want the truth out there. I know it won’t bring her back but I’ve got to do it for her.”

Christine then went on to say that she “totally” believes that the decision to prosecute Caroline contributed to the star’s death.

Read more: Caroline Flack timeline to tragedy: Two years after her death, how did she die? Why was she arrested?

“She couldn’t see a way out,” she said. She then went on to say that she now has “no trust at all” in the Met Police.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “The IOPC has directed the MPS to reinvestigate one element of the complaints. This relates to the process involved in appealing the CPS decision to caution Ms. Flack.

“We will re-examine this element of the investigative process. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Caroline’s family.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.