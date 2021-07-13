Carol Vorderman has treated her Instagram fans to a series of snaps as she tackled paddleboarding for the first time.

The former Countdown host, 60, documented the activity today (July 13), after heading to Wales with her friends.

Slipping into a tight wet suit, Carol looked incredible as she carefully balanced on top of a board.

What did Carol Vorderman share on Instagram?

Carol posted a string of snaps from the fun day out.

The first showed the presenter posing for a selfie with a stunning lake backdrop.

She added a second selfie to the post, while Carol stood on a paddleboard in a third shot.

As she paddled across the lake, the star proudly showed off her curves in a tight-fitted rubber suit.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Living the dream… first time paddleboarding today. Absolutely hooked now.

“We kicked off at 7am… high tide in the harbour #Wales #Warm #WithMyMates… went around the headland… just the most perfect piece of paradise.

Carol Vorderman delighted fans with a new Instagram post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Stopped on a desolate beach and back hours later for breakfast.”

Carol continued: “So be warned when you come and stay, I’ve bought TWO blow up boards from @fatstickboards and you’re coming with me.”

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on Carol’s post, with one saying: “Stunning goddess.”

You look good in rubber!

A second added: “Looking so beautiful.”

Another wrote: “You look good in rubber!”

A fourth shared: “Wow you look so pretty.”

The presenter documented her day paddleboarding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Carol is cutting back…

Meanwhile, the post follows shortly after Carol revealed she’s concentrating on her health after battling coronavirus last year.

The star also admitted she finds working gruelling, particularly after a busy 2020.

She told the Mirror: “I’m not that bothered about being on the telly any more. I worked my butt off last year and I don’t want to do it any more.”

Carol went on: “I found lockdown difficult, like everybody. By last Christmas I was bloated and not well. Tired beyond tired, and I was finding filming not pleasant.”

The presenter previously explained the impact dealing with COVID had on her body.

During an appearance on GMB, she revealed how she was left exhausted for months and found it difficult to walk for long periods.

