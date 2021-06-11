Carol Vorderman has delighted her Instagram followers with another snap of herself in a skintight dress.

The former Loose Women star, 60, often treats to her fans to a series of flattering snaps on social media.

Alongside the post yesterday (June 10), Carol also made a very cheeky revelation about her past.

Carol Vorderman showed off her incredible figure on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/carolvorders)

What did Carol Vorderman share on Instagram?

In the photos, Carol was seen posing at Headingley Cricket Club.

The Countdown host looked incredible in a turquoise skintight number, which emphasised her figure perfectly.

The pencil dress from Diva Catwalk featured an overlapping keyhole neckline and pleated waist detailing.

I ended up snogging a policeman for a bet!

Meanwhile, Carol completed the look with a pair of strapped black heels.

The star appeared to be enjoying herself as she stood for a snap overlooking the cricket grounds.

She also made a cheeky comment about the location, saying: “I love Headingley.

The former Countdown host made a cheeky comment about the cricket club (Credit: Instagram Story/carolvorders)

“Last time I was here [in the 80s] I ended up snogging a policeman for a bet!”

Furthermore, she added that she was “all posh and scrubbed up well”.

The presenter was attending the Sodexo Group Awards at the time.

Read more: Carol Vorderman shares ‘cute’ wedding throwback picture

Meanwhile, the event comes days after Carol shared a shot of herself sporting a pair of new leggings.

The photo, which showed Carol displaying the tight trousers, went down a treat with her followers.

One commented on the star’s “stunning” appearance, while another wrote: “You could get away with anything Carol!”

Carol often treats her followers to stunning snaps on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol opens up on her love life

Despite looking as gorgeous as ever, Carol is currently single.

Earlier this year, the star announced that she is very much on the market and dating again.

Opening up to The Telegraph, she revealed: “I’m single and, yes, I am dating. Would I marry again? Honestly, I just can’t see it.

“I am always on the move and I have a pretty low boredom threshold.”

The TV star has been single for over a decade.

Her last relationship was with Des Kelly in 2007.

