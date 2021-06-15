Carol Vorderman has reassured her Twitter fans after hinting she doesn’t want to do TV work any longer because she “doesn’t see the point”.

The former Countdown star, 60, had said she hopes to prioritise her health after suffering with coronavirus last year.

Carol also admitted she finds production days gruelling, particularly after a busy 2020.

Carol Vorderman reassured her fans on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What Carol Vorderman said about ‘quitting TV’

Carol told the Mirror: “I’m not that bothered about being on the telly any more. I worked my butt off last year and I don’t want to do it any more.”

She also noted she’d had plenty on her plate, including new books and telly programmes.

However, the Pride of Britain host has reflected on how the pandemic has affected her and decided to shift her focus.

Carol continued: “I found lockdown difficult, like everybody. By last Christmas I was bloated and not well. Tired beyond tired, and I was finding filming not pleasant.”

Concentrating on her health

Carol has spoken about suffering a bout of COVID-19 last year.

And it appears that may have factored into her thinking about future work.

I was finding filming not pleasant.

She added: “In January I said to my agent: ‘I’m just not doing that any more. I don’t see the point. I’m going to concentrate on my health’. So that’s what I’ve been doing.”

However, fans need not worry that Carol will disappear from television entirely.

She clarified to Twitter followers this afternoon: “Lockdown has made me want to cut back… foot off the pedal a bit… you haven’t got rid of me just yet.”

One happy fan urged her: “You carry on Carol, we all love you. God bless you and stay happy.”

And another joked, cheekily: “There’s always OnlyFans Carol?”

Carol left Countdown after 26 years in 2008 (Credit: YouTube)

Carol on suffering from ‘long COVID’

Furthermore, Carol was still on the box yesterday morning (Monday June 14), making an appearance on GMB.

She told how she was left exhausted for months after being afflicted by the deadly virus.

Explaining how she loves to walk, Carol – now symptom-free – admitted she was left unable to barely stroll.

“I couldn’t walk 100 yards,” she recalled. “Months later I still couldn’t walk 100 yards.

“I would be gasping for breath, for probably three months.”

Happy Sunny Day ❤️❤️. Old red dress has got me out of my leggings thank god….😂😂 #TooHotForLeggings pic.twitter.com/3vhbC5pgYw — Carol Vorderman 💙 (@carolvorders) June 15, 2021

It is believed nearly 400,000 people in the UK still suffer ill effects from ‘long COVID’ a year after infection.

It is thought women are more likely to be affected than men and there is a higher prevalence for those between 35 and 69.

