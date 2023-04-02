Carol Vorderman hits out at shamers as she declares: ‘I’ve got nothing to apologise for’

Carol Vorderman has out at trolls on Twitter while declaring that she has “nothing to apologise for.”

The 62-year-old telly legend first shot fame in the 80s as part of the hit show Channel 4 show Countdown.

Since then, she’s amassed a loyal legion of fans eager to see what she has got coming up next.

And the This Morning regular is not afraid to bite back if provoked either – as she’s known for her no-holds-barred attitude and outlook on life.

But on Sunday (April 2) Carol took to her Twitter account to issue a warning to her followers.

Carol Vorderman on Twitter

In the post, shared with her 735k followers, Carol gave fans a peak at her interview with YOU Magazine.

The mum-of-two wrote in the caption: “‘The Carol Conundrum’ brunette-wigged cover of YOU Magazine this morning!!

“Summary: ‘I have nothing to apologise for’

“The goal of my life is to be happy, not to be ‘in love’.” Basically, I’m a thick-skinned little [bleep] who had a hard start and loves life, people, gym and laughing.”

Carol Vorderman fans gush over her Twitter post

Carol then accompanied the inspirational caption with gorgeous shots from the photoshoot for the magazine.

No stranger to wowing fans with her jaw-dropping looks, in one shot Carol was sprawled across a sofa wearing a stunning orange gown.

What’s more, in another close-up picture, the Countdown host looked 20 years younger as she flaunted her ageless good looks.

As expected fans were totally on-board with Carol’s message, with one writing: “Great pic and yep as the saying goes ‘those that mind don’t matter, those that matter don’t mind.'”

Then someone else said: “Good on you – all power to you, Carol.”

Carol in I’m A Celeb All Stars

However, in other Carol Vorderman news, she is set to appear on TV screens as part of the new I’m A Celeb All Stars series. Carol originally started on the OG show back in 2016 and definitely kept the nation talking.

And now, she’s headed to South Africa to compete against other former I’m A Celeb stars to be crowned the champion. The show, which was filmed last year, is set to premiere at some point in April.

And Carol recently hinted at a clash with one of her ‘bonkers’ campmates – as she recalled what it was like taking part in the new show I’m A Celebrity: South Africa

