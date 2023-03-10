Carol Vorderman distracts This Morning viewers with her appearance today as they make same joke

Carol Vorderman distracted fans during her appearance on This Morning today.

The TV star joined Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the sofa alongside Nick Ferrari to comment on the latest news.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice that Carol came on the show looking like a ‘superhero’.

Carol Vorderman appeared on This Morning today to talk about the latest headlines (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman on This Morning

TV favourite Carol appeared on This Morning on Friday to discuss the top headlines alongside Nick.

During their conversation, Carol shared her thoughts on Harry and Meghan attending the King’s Coronation.

Carol dressed like a power ranger is a serve This Morning.

The former Countdown host gave her honest verdict on the situation claiming that she’s ‘not particularly interested’ in whether they attend or not.

She said: “I have to admit, I’m not particularly interested whether they come or not.

“The press go mental over it and I think the press are probably more interested than the public, but that’s what we take our guidance from.

“And they do love to hate them, but I just think come over, have a nice time, be a family, it’s their father’s biggest day, and I hope the sun shines.”

Carol Vorderman stunned fans in her bright red outfit today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

However, fans were left baffled by the presenter’s daring outfit as she sported an all-red jumpsuit and white boots.

Taking to Twitter, This Morning viewers slammed Carol’s bold look on the show and joked that she looks like a ‘Power Ranger’.

One viewer tweeted: “Stylist: Carol what would you like to wear today?

“Carol: Can you make me look like a superhero?”

Another joked: “Carol dressed like a Power Ranger is a serve #ThisMorning.”

Someone else wrote: “Looking good, Carol #ThisMorning” alongside a gif of a Power Ranger.

A fourth also commented: “Carol has come dressed as a 1970s sindy doll!”

However, some fans jumped to defend Carol and commented on how ‘amazing’ she looks.

One wrote: “@carolvorders body is amazing! She looks great. Go Carol! #ThisMorning.”

