Carol Vorderman has stunned her Instagram fans with an eye-opening appearance in skin-tight red stretch pants.

Telly fave Carol, 62, is taking a break from being on the box for a couple of weeks.

But the This Morning regular shared some of her most recent work with followers on social media today (Friday February 10) before toasting the start of the weekend.

And the efforts she made were very much appreciated by many of her online admirers.

Ex-Countdown star Carol Vorderman is off on her holidays (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Carol Vorderman poses in tight red pants on Instagram

Earlier this morning, Carol informed her followers she has been creating more content for her podcast.

As part of that, she recorded a short clip for her socials that saw her transition from wearing a brown top and brown trousers into more of a bombshell look.

That look included a very snug red jumper and even tighter red high-waisted stretch pants.

Former Countdown star Carol also noted her clothes were paid for, rather than used as part of an ad.

But this detail may have been lost on some of Carol’s gobsmacked fans, some of whom could barely express anything but shock as they registered their reactions.

Carol Vorderman likes to wear red! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Wowser’

Within hours of being uploaded, Carol’s post received thousands of like and scores of compliments, as well as other remarks about her figure.

“Wowser,” one astonished followers wrote, adding a heart eyed emoji to their words to illustrate how they felt about the star.

Another seemed lost for words, stuttering in their comment: “Carol.. oh Carol.”

Yikes what a babe.

“Sweet Jesus of the Nazareth, Carol that body is just too sexy for Instagram,” claimed another.

And a fourth exclaimed: “Yikes what a babe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol ‘not on This Morning in the near future’

Elsewhere on her social media accounts today, Carol also suggested she is about to enjoy some time away.

She wrote on Twitter this morning: “I’m off on a holiday today for a week so FYI back on This Morning in two weeks’ time on 24th.

“Lots going on. All good. Have a cracking Friday.”

Carol Vorderman shares a snap on her Stories as she headed off (Credit: Instagram)

And an Insta Stories post this afternoon indicated she was doing her best to relax while travelling.

She captioned a snap of her holding a glass: “Special treat while we’re waiting to board.

“The holiday begins.”

Have fun, Carol!

