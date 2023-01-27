This Morning: Carol Vorderman gets flustered as Alison Hammond asks personal question about her sex life

Carol Vorderman appeared to get flustered on This Morning today as Alison Hammond asked her a question about her sex life.

Carol is a regular on the daytime show as she offers her advice in segments as well as her opinions on a variety of news stories.

On Friday (January 27), Carol laughed off the discussion about her sex life.

Carol Vorderman on This Morning today

Host Alison was reading out the news that Carol had become a “high-end hun”.

Wondering what that means?

Well, according to the Daily Telegraph, Carol is the highest end of the “huns”.

Alison clarified: “She’s like the top. She’s the queen.”

The actual article was titled: “They’re glamorous, ageless and British – the rise of the high-end hun.”

Alison, Dermot O’Leary and fellow guest Gyles Brandreth then listed off some of the attributes that were said to qualify someone to be given that title.

Listing another attribute, Alison said: “Maintains a great sex life. Is that true?”

Carol replied: “I can’t possibly comment!” as she started laughing.

Gyles added: “I bit half a dozen of people can vouch for that one!”

Carol carried on laughing, before playfully pushing Gyles over his cheeky remark.

Carol has opened up about her love life on several occasions on This Morning.

Last week, she spoke about her “special friends” and why she has no desire to settle down and marry.

Maintains a great sex life. Is that true?

Carol explained that she has “special friends”, who she has separate relationships with.

Speaking on This Morning, Carol said: “I think it comes about naturally, I don’t want to settle with anybody.

“If my life is a cake, it’s got fantastic friends, I love my job, I love the business of education, I have people who love my and this busy home.

Carol on her ‘special friends’

“The sort of male/female relationships are the icing on the cake rather than the fundamental basis of it.”

The former Countdown star added: “I’m very much a person that has one rule in life and it is only this – do no harm.”

