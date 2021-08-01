Carol Vorderman fans on Twitter want her to be the new Doctor Who assistant

Some of her most dedicated fans have told Carol Vorderman on Twitter they reckon she could be in Doctor Who.

It was recently announced that current Time Lord Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall are exiting the BBC series.

Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole have also made their final appearances as Jodie’s Doctor’s companions.

But now some of Carol’s followers reckon she should be in the frame to take over as an assistant in the Tardis.

What have Carol Vorderman’s fans suggested on Twitter?

One very enthusiastic fan had a mocked-up image showing Carol in a Doctor Who role earlier today (Sunday August 1).

They shared the pic – with Welsh weatherman Owain Wyn Evans in the lead role – on social media and grabbed Carol’s attention.

The person who uploaded the post joked: “OMG I just heard the gossip from Carol Vorderman that Owain Wyn Evans is going to be the #NewDoctorWho and she will be joining him as his assistant.”

They continued: “Wow, a meteorologist and mathematician inDoctor Who. I can see that working. LOL.”

What does Carol Vorderman reckon about being in Doctor Who?

Keeping her cards close to her chest, Carol seemed amused by the fan art.

She retweeted it to her 466,000 followers and tagged in Owain, adding two crying laughing emojis to her post.

Please let this be true, it would be the best news of the year!

Owain has yet to react on Twitter.

And how have other fan reacted?

Many other followers gave the idea of casting Carol in the sci-fi show the thumbs up.

One person getting their hopes up replied: “That would be so cool madam. Please let this be true, it would be the best news of the year!”

A second fan agreed: “I think this could work Carol. I think you would make a great sidekick to Owain.”

“Now this I would watch,” chipped in a third follower.

However, someone else suggested: “I reckon you’d do better as the Doctor.”

Among those tipped to take over from Jodie are Olly Alexander and Michaela Coel.

