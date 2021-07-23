Carol Vorderman looked nothing less than sensational as she posed in a plunging swimsuit on social media today (July 23).

As avid Carol fans will know, the former Countdown star is on holiday in Wales at the moment.

And her latest post, as she got ready to embark on a fishing trip, left her admirers drooling!

Carol has been enjoying a break in Wales (Credit: Instagram)

What did Carol Vorderman post about her trip?

Carol, 60, has been sharing numerous pictures and videos from her trip, which looks entirely idyllic.

Today (July 23) she shared a picture of herself getting ready for her kayak fishing adventure.

She slipped her curves into a black plunging swimsuit, unzipped pretty much to her naval, and teamed it with skintight black wetsuit trousers.

Carol wore no make-up in the picture and declared she was a “happy scruff”.

Carol Vorderman wowed her fans in a swimsuit and wetsuit leggings (Credit: Instagram)

So what did her fans say about the swimsuit picture?

Fans quite rightly thought Carol looked incredible.

One said: “Carol you look great. You’re an inspiration.”

Another commented: “Vorders will you stop it – nearly dropped my phone! Stunning.”

A third commented: “How can I concentrate on work now?!”

Others commented on Carol’s “zest for life”.

One fan said: “Love your posts Carol. Your zest for life is infectious.”

A second said: “You’re an inspiration in loving life.”

Carol replied to the fan and admitted: “I love life….. tho I’m probs well into the second half of it. Time is so precious and so are people xx well the ones we love .”

The star was a natural on the water (Credit: Instagram)

What else did she post about her holiday?

Carol shared a make-up free selfie as she sat on her kayak, waiting for her friend to paddle out to join her.

She also shared a couple of cute videos of seals bobbing in the bay, before her friend turned the camera on Carol in action.

The delighted star could be seen catching the first fish of the day, although sadly when she reeled it in the fish was quite the tiddler!

Better luck next time, Vorders!

